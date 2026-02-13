GBV: Sexual Harassment Advocacy Not Assault On Men-Stakeholders

..as group partners Norwegian Union of Journalists on gender reportage

Background

Sexual harassment is a kind of Gender-Based Violence (GBV) consisting intimidation or any behaviour of a sexual nature that affects human dignity. It’s about unwanted comments , gesture or action which involves unconsented touching of sexual body parts and others forms of sexual assaults that cause embarrassment because it’s a gesture that is not mutual.

Sexual harassment can occur in any human setting and not limited to office environment alone. Perpetrators might not necessarily be colleagues at work, it could be neighbours, clients, family friends, father to daughter, uncle to niece, teacher, students and many others. Sexual harassment can occur repeatedly. It could also be a singular act.

The basic is that the victim does not consent. Female of all ages can be victims of sexual harassment. It’s an intimidation that causes severe psychological distress, depression, loss of self-esteem, confidence and in some cases loss of lives.

Relevant stakeholders have been over the years engaged in concerted efforts to tame the menace and make the society zero tolerance of sexual harassment and other forms of GBV. Experts have continued to lament over severe consequences of GBV in human society and critical to gender equality.

The outcome, according to them, ranges from uncomfortable to devastating. There are challenges such as health, education, economic, security and many others. It’s a menace that generate a series of consequences in the affected workplace or living environment.

Violence free society

In an effort to create a balanced society devoid of sexual harassment and any form of GBV, the National Initiative for Social Development (NISD) in partnership with the African Centre for Leadership strat- egy (LSD), recently in Ekiti State organised a two-day sensitisation programme and flag-off ceremony of the Male Feminist Network, (MFN).

At the programme, men were charged to shun violence and actions that promote gender-based violence and other social vices. The two-day sensitisation programme held at the Okada Riders Association Hall in Ado-Ekiti, the capital city of Ekiti State.

The South West Programme Officer of MFN, Mr Segun Ojo said the initiative was designed to deliberately involve men in campaigns against domestic violence and the abuse of women and girl-child .

He added that the Male Feminist Network operates across trade unions and artisan groups in the state, with trained members expected to pass on the knowledge and objectives of the programme to others within their unions. ‘‘We are not only sensitising them, but also building their capacity to combat gender-based violence.

This is a step-down strategy to create safe spaces for women and the girl-child,” Ojo said. A representative of the Ekiti State Ministry of Women Affairs, Mrs Adeniyi Bisola Helen, said the promotion of gender equality should not be misconstrued as an attack on men but rather a step to complement their role in society.

She added: ‘‘Sustained engagement of men remains critical to reducing domestic violence and other social vices.” She stressed; “Both men and women can be victims of gender-based violence.’’

… promise of raising 3, 000 advocates

At the event, the Chairman of Okada Riders Association in the state, Comrade Kunle Asaolu pledged to raise 3,000 Male Feminist Network advocates in the state, with the aim of achieving a zero level Gender based violence in the country. Asaolu at the event was unveiled and decorated as an Ambassador of Male Feminist Network Champions in the state.

According to him; “First of all, I want to sincerely appreciate NISD for this honour and I think the time is now to raise the bar of gender equality where we need to give women a breathe of fresh air in the society by putting behind us old principles and practices while putting on empathy over ego, respect over dominance and justice over silence “For this reason, I want to assure NISD and its other partners that by the power conferred on me, I will produce not less than 3,000 Male Feminist Network advocates who would be at vanguard of justice for women in Ekiti State.’’

The State Programme Officer of NISD, Mrs Racheal Olori, said Asaolu’s commitment to the ideals of the network informed his selection, expressing optimism that the recognition would encourage broader participation across the state. The programme also featured interactive sessions, admonitions from invited guests as well as free health talks and medical tests for participants.

NAWOJ, Norwegian Union of Journalists partner

In view of the critical roles of the media in the fight against GBV, most importantly on information dissemination for enlightenment and proper education, the Nigeria Association of Women Journalists, NAWOJ, has entered into a meaningful partnership with the Norwe- gian Union of Journalists. Both parties have embarked on series of training for journalists across the country, especially women on gender reportage.

The training addressed series of challenges fuelling the GBV, including the menace affecting women journalists in the news room. The essence was to broaden the outlook of journalists and widen their horizon as far as gender reportage is concerned for development purpose.

No fewer than 30 journalists in Ekiti State benefitted from the training conducted through the partnership of NAWOJ and Norwegian Union of Journalists. The three-day seminar held AdoEkiti at Dr Tai Oguntayo Hall, of the Nigerian Union of Journalists, NUJ, Secretariat, Ado-Ekiti between Tuesday, January 27 and Thursday, January 29, 2026.

Both male and female journalist participants were drawn from various media platforms – print, electronics, online and state/federal Ministry of information. The event was declared opened by the state Commissioner for Women Affairs and Social Development, Mrs Olapeju Babafemi.

The training focused on gender equity, safety and gender-sensitive reporting, with the objective of combating sexual harassment, intimidation and GBV at large.

The workshop, which was part of a long-running partnership, spanning more than a decade, is aimed at strengthening women journalists’ professional skills while addressing the growing concerns around safety, workplace discrimination and gender-based challenges within newsrooms.

Focus on gender

Speaking on the significance of the programme, former NAWOJ Vice President, Zone D, Veronica Ogbole, said: ”The initiative evolved from a focus on gender-sensitive reporting to confronting the realities women journalists face in the course of their work.”

According to her, global journalism bodies discovered that issues female journalists routinely report such as sexual harassment, intimidation and workplace violence are also prevalent within media organisations.

She noted: ‘‘This led to the development of a training manual to help women journalists identify, report and respond to challenges affecting them directly, including discriminatory assignment practices and the struggle to balance professional responsibilities with family life. “This programme has been on for more than 10 years.

First of all, it was gender-sensitive reporting and then the International Federation of Journalists now discovered that all the things female journalists are reporting, be it violence, sexual harassment, intimidation, are also happening to us in the newsroom.

“So that’s why they now designed a manual so that they can train women journalists to bring out issues that also affect them and then bring out solutions of how they can deal with these issues, be it sexual harassment, intimidation.”

On her part, former National President of NAWOJ, Ifeyinwa Omowole, stressed the importance of safety consciousness in journalism practice, noting that passion for the profession should not come at the expense of personal security.

She added that the training equipped women journalists with practical steps to protect themselves from violence, harm and negative consequences in hostile reporting environments. According to her; “My charge is that as we report and write about other people, we also have to think of the safety of ourselves.

We are only alive to break the next breaking news. It’s only so that you yourself will not become a breaking news. “That’s why the Norwegian Union of Journalists is sponsoring this so that journalists, especially women, you know sometimes women, we are very zealous.

We put passion into everything, there are certain steps you should take to safeguard yourselves even from violence, even from hurt, even from negative effects in our communities and environments where we write.”

NAWOJ’s efforts

Declaring the workshop open, the State Commissioner for Women Affairs and Social Development, Olapeju Babafemi, commended NAWOJ for adopting collaboration as a contemporary development strategy through its partnership with international organisations.

The commissioner described gender-sensitive reporting as critical to national development, noting that viewing issues through a gender lens enhances balanced storytelling and social inclusion. She equally expressed confidence that participants would emerge and be better equipped to contribute meaningfully to the media landscape.

In her remarks, the NAWOJ National Chairperson, Hajiya Aisha Ibrahim, represented by Ekiti NA- WOJ Chairperson, Adewumi Ademiju, urged participants; “to maximise the opportunity provided by the workshop and apply the knowledge gained to their daily professional practice, while also praising the trainers for their role in sharpening the skills of women journalists nationwide.’’

The Chairman Ekiti State of Council of the Nigeria Union of Journalists, NUJ, Comrade Kayode Babatuyi, lauded NAWOJ on the initiative. He described the collaboration as; “a meaningful partnership that would improve skills and knowledge of all journalists in gender reportage.”