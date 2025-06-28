GBV: Religious, Traditional Leaders Others Condemn Forceful Marriage In Niger

Stakeholders over the weekend have condemned forceful marriage in Niger state, saying that “no section of the Nigerian constitution, Sharia law or even the Holy Bible and Qur’an permit forced or abusive marriages in Nigeria”.

Speaking an Interfaith and Cultural Leaders Dialogue on Sexual and Gender Based Violence (SGBV) in Niger state organised by the Dorothy Njemanze Foundation (DNF) in Minna, Committee Clerk, Judiciary and Legal Matters, Niger State House of Assembly (NGHA), Barrister Ibrahim M. Babangida said that no part law encourages such act and perpetrators must be apprehended and brought to book.

Giving an insight into the issue from the legal perspective, Babangida, who is also a legal practitioner, attributed what is happening in some States, particularly where Sharia law implementation is noticeable, to more of ignorance and lack of enlightenment.

Accordingly, he said ignorance has given room for some elements to capitalize on sections of the laws that are silent on the rights of the female gender to marriage and her body to perpetrate evil against victims of their immoral behaviours.

In his remarks, Chairman of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) Niger state, Most Rev. Dr. Bulus Dauwa Yohanna disclosed that Gender Based Violence is a serious challenge within our community and urged everyone to join hands together so that together the menace can be curbed.

Represented by the Secretary of CAN, Pastor Raphael Opawoye, Yohanna, who is also the Catholic Bishop of Kontagora Diocese, said, “As religious leaders, we see and hear of cases of young girls going into early or forced marriages. As CAN, we are against it.

“We have been telling everyone that the issue of consent must be taken seriously and into consideration because it is very disheartening to forcefully marry out an underage without her consent or her parents’ consent.”

Also speaking, the State Chairman of Jama’atu Nasril Islam (JNI), Alhaji Abubakar Bosso Mabudin, expressed regret that some Muslims, particularly youths who are in the habit of violating the rights of the girl child, distort the Quran to deceive, thereby bringing a bad name to Islam as a religion.

Represented by an Islamic Scholar from the JNI, Abubakar Sadiq Yahaya, the Cleric said Islam recognizes Nigerian law, which says a girl child is presumed to be an adult and ripe for marriage at the age of 18.

“It is Islamically wrong to engage in forced marriage or for parents, fathers in particular, to give out their daughters in marriage to someone they do not love or have feelings for”, he disclosed.

While condemning the rate of SGBV in the state, a traditional leader, Hakimi, Etsu Audi Bida, Alhaji Abubakar Mahmudu, calls for concerted effort to end the menace, adding that, “I will relay whatever we come up with with the Etsu Nupe and other traditional and community leaders.”

Commissioner for Women Affairs and Social Development, Hajia Titi Auta, encouraged parents and guardians to monitor their wards to know when they keep bad company and start to derail from good morals bequeathed in them to bad behaviours.

The Commissioner who was represented by the Director Planning, Research and Statistics, Mrs. Mary Yisa traced the rise in SGBV cases in Niger state to wrong orientation and teachings by some persons without indebt knowledge of the Holy Books but in their opinions chart a course for themselves without minding the implications on the larger society.

She therefore suggested that to stem SGBV, collective efforts should be made to change the narratives, including early sex education for the girl child, and to de-emphasize the erroneous orientation bequeathed in some children in their tender age, which makes them believe in the superiority of one religion over others.