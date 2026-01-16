GBV: Police Set Up Gender Desks Across Nigeria

In order to curb or at least reduce gender based violence, which the womenfolk are mostly the casualties, the Nigerian Police Force (NPF) has disclosed that it has set up an office of the Force Gender Advisor, stating that it has also established Gender Desks across police formations nationwide to deal with cases of gender based violence.

The Police disclosed that it was collaborating with civil society groups and governmental bodies to prioritise gender-related affairs.

Recall that Value Rebirth and Empowerment Initiative, championing the course of Male Feminists Network in collaboration with the African Centre for Leadership, Strategy and Development, with support from Ford Foundation, have been pushing for gender equality in the country.

Speaking on Friday in Yenagoa during a town hall meeting organized for Police Officers from Bayelsa and Port Harcourt, by the group with the theme” men as allies in ending gender based violence, the Assistant Inspector General of Police, Zone 16, Johnson Adenola, PSC, FSPSP, represented by DCP Operations Usman Magaji PSC, maintained that the force, under the leadership of Inspector-General of Police IGP Kayode Adeolu Egbetokun, Ph.D, NPM, has repeatedly reaffirmed its commitment to HeForShe and eliminating discriminatory behavior, aiming to end inequalities faced by women and girls through implementing gender-friendly policies.

He said:” As Nigeria’s leading law enforcement agency, our priority is protecting the constitutional rights of all Nigerians, including women and children.

“To combat gender-based violence, the Nigeria Police Force has taken several steps, including establishing specialised units, adopting a gender policy, and enforcing the Violence Against Persons Prohibition (VAPP) Act.”

Speaking earlier, Pastor Edewor Egedegbe, the team lead and executive director of Value Rebirth and Empowerment Initiative and leader of Male Feminists Network South South, in his remarks, noted that MFN engages men as allies to challenge harmful norms, promote positive masculinity, and support systems that prevent violence and promote gender equality.

He revealed that the role of the Nigeria Police Force is central to GBV prevention and response, from early intervention and survivor-centred policing to law enforcement and community trust-building.

“Your willingness to engage with civil society and community stakeholders under the MFN platform sends a powerful message that ending GBV requires collective action and shared responsibility.

“This Town Hall Meeting provides a platform for meaningful dialogue between the security sector, traditional and religious institutions, government actors, and civil society.”

The executive director maintained that the town hall meeting “will allow all to share experiences, identify challenges, and explore practical, coordinated approaches to preventing GBV and promoting accountability and justice at all levels”

In his presentation, Professor Andrew Agboro maintained that power is not the problem, but how it is used determines whether we build or destroy.

He said: “ For centuries, women have been marginalised socially, economically, and politically in nearly every nation, adding that globally, one in every ten women lives in poverty.

He continued:” In rural Nigeria, women make up 60% to 79% of the population of the workforce, yet men are more likely to own land.

“In leadership, only 4. 7% members of the House of Representatives and 2.7% of senators are women in Nigeria, among the lowest in the world,” he revealed.