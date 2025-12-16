GBV: Niger Govt Vows Stiffer Punishments For Offenders

The Niger State Government has vowed to impose stiffer punishments on perpetrators of Gender-Based Violence (GBV), insisting that such penalties will serve as a strong deterrent against the crime.

The Commissioner for Women Affairs, Hajia Hadiza Idris Kuta, made this known while speaking to journalists at the Validation of the Niger State Action Plan on Women, Peace and Security (WPS), organised by Partners West Africa Nigeria (PWAN) in collaboration with UK International Development, held in Minna.

She lamented that many women were still unaware of available channels for seeking help when faced with violence.

According to her, “As a government, we frown against any form of violence, and we will not hesitate to apply the stiff measures provided in our laws against any perpetrator.

“However, there is a need for more advocacy and aggressive sensitisation so that victims can come forward to speak out. This will ensure that those responsible for such crimes are punished. We must see an end to gender-based violence.”

The commissioner expressed optimism that the Action Plan would soon be fully implemented, noting that it would serve as a guide, particularly in matters relating to peace and security.

“I am really happy because this document will guide everyone, especially in the areas of peace and security,” she said.

Speaking on the objectives of the validation meeting, the Executive Director of the Gender Equality, Peace and Development Centre (GEPaDC), Prof. Patricia O. Donli, explained that the Action Plan would have a lifespan of four years.

“At the end of the four years, the document will be reviewed,” she added.

Prof. Donli further disclosed that 16 states in Nigeria have already domesticated the Action Plan, adding that PWAN resolved to make Niger State the 17th state to develop its own Women, Peace and Security Action Plan.