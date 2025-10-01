As part of the measures to spread the advocacy of gender equality in Nigeria, a Non-Governmental Organisation under the aegis of Male Feminist Network (MFN) has expressed readiness to disrupt patriarchal systems and challenge harmful norms fuelling Gender Based Violence (GBV) in the country.

The project, spearheaded by the African Centre for Leadership, Strategy and Development in Nigeria, through the New Initiative for Social Development (NISD), and supported by the Ford Foundation, is a two-year nationwide initiative aimed at mobilising Nigerian men as active partners in promoting gender equality and ending GBV.

Speaking on Tuesday at a media Conference in Ado-Ekiti, Ekiti State capital, the NSID Programme officer, Mr ThankGod Ochai, said the male advocates shall be professionals and grassroots influencers across all six geopolitical zones of Nigeria.

He added that the male allies would be equipped to advocate for feminist values and lead by example in their communities.

” For decades, the conversation around GBV and gender equality in Nigeria has been driven. rightly, by women, but transformative change demands that men not only listen but lead with humility and responsibility.

This project is rooted in the radical idea that men must be allies, advocates, and active participants in the movement for gender justice in Nigeria.

“The MFN aimed to disrupt patriarchal systems and challenge harmful norms by training 1,000 male leaders, professionals, and grassroot influencers across all six geopolitical zones of Nigeria.

” We are doing this so that men, rather than remaining silent bystanders, will be equipped to the extent of being able to advocate for feminist values and lead by example, in their communities.

” We also expect that male feminists should support women’s economic empowerment, by promoting equal access to education, employment, political representation and resources, challenge harmful masculinity, and also promote healthy, equitable relationships between men and women”

Earlier, in his welcome address, a scholar, Prof. Christopher Oluwadare, stated that the initiative would serve as a milestone that would take the bull by the horns to bridge the gap between the two genders.

Oluwadare, who is a Professor of Medical Sociology at the Ekiti State University, Ado-Ekiti (EKSU), said:

“These are targets to be met at the National/ Zonal levels. The purpose of the training is to build a network of advocate men who can speak in support of gender equality.

” It has all been female speaking as if they are speaking for themselves. Because the effects of gender inequality affect both genders, we must not support other men or women to fuel the ember of gender inequality; that is why facilitators are being recruited.

“We appreciate the New Initiative for Social Development (NISD) in facilitating the initiative in the S/West”, Oluwadare said.