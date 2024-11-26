GBV: Fight Against Gender-Based Violence Critical For Devt -FG

Share

The Minister of Women Affairs, Imaan SulaimanIbrahim, has said the fight against gender-based violence (GBV) is a battle for the soul of the society while calling on stakeholders to intensify efforts to combat GBV in Nigeria.

The Minister also revealed at a media briefing on Monday to launch the 2024 “16 Days of Activism Against Gender-Based Violence” campaign in Abuja that 30% of Nigerian women aged 15 to 49 have suffered physical or sexual violence.

“The fight against gender based violence is a battle for the soul of our society, which we must win. My expectation therefore, is that this 2024 16 Days of Activism Against Gender-Based Violence will be a rallying moment to unite our efforts, amplify our voices, demand action, and strengthen our resolve to end violence against women and girls in all its ramification in Nigeria.

“This year’s campaign, themed “Unite Campaign: Towards Beijing to Prevent Violence Against Women and Girls,” commemorates the commitments made at the 1995 Beijing Conference, which advanced global efforts for gender equality.

“Gender-based violence is a gross violation of human rights. It prevents women and girls from reaching their full potential and undermines our nation’s progress. Violence knows no tribe or creed—it cuts across social and economic boundaries,” the Minister stated.

