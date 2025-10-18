GBV: FG, NG-CARES Train Officers On Grievance Redress Mechanism

In a bid to address Gender-Based Violence (GBV), Sexual Exploitation and Abuse (SEA), and Sexual Harassment (SH) in the country, the Federal Government has trained a Response Team to help promote a grievance redress mechanism.

While addressing journalists at a 3-day training organised by the Federal and State NG-Cares Coordinating Units in conjunction with the State Planning Commission, the National Coordinator of Nigeria-Cares, Mr Abdulkareem Obaje, said the training is in line with international best practices and would address issues relating to exclusion, discrimination and marginalisation.

According to him, “the Response Team recognises GBV as a deeply rooted cultural norm and values, necessitating comprehensive training for Officers in order to promote grievance redress mechanisms”.

In her remarks, the wife of the Niger State Governor, Hajiya Fatima Bago, represented by the Special Adviser to the Governor on Women’s Affairs, Mrs Mary Noel Berje, said the training will enable women to have adequate attention and ensure that they are carried along to build their economic power.

Accordingly, she said, “This training will make them appropriately position themselves, families and extend their knowledge to other women

“I am calling on all stakeholders to support this training, and I urge all the women to step down this training in their various local government areas, wards and groups.”

Earlier, Permanent Secretary, State Planning Commission, Hajiya Aisha Usman said, the essence of the programme was to equip the staff in the area of grievances and gender-based violence.

In her words: “The training will guide the officers on how to be confidential in treating things and handling cases of survivors.”

The training, which has about 17 modules, had safeguard officers, GBV officers, civil society organisations, as well as coordinators of various platforms as participants.

Goodwill messages were delivered by Search for Common Ground, CSDA and some traditional leaders.