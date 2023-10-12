GBV: Eradication Is Collective Responsibility – Osun FIDA

A Civil Rights Organisation, the International Federation of Women Lawyers (FIDA) Osun State Chapter, on Wednesday said the task of eliminating gender-based violence against the girl-child and women is a collective responsibility of all and sundry.

Mrs Innocental Akhegbe, the Osun State Secretary of FIDA stated this after sensitizing students of Moremi High School, Ile-Ife, on Gender-Based Violence, sexual harassment, domestic violence and other issues affecting women and girls in the society.

She called on community leaders, parents, teachers and the government (executives, judiciary and legislative) should join in sensitising and enlightening girls on sexual and gender-based violence, adding that FIDA alone cannot be everywhere to sensitise young girls.

Educating the students, Akhegbe admonished the girls to always speak out when they are being molested by men or an attempt is made, adding that not speaking out has led to an increase in the suicide rate and depression in society.

She further stressed that most mental illness among women is a result of trauma from sexual harassment and abuse perpetrated by men.

Akhegbe also called on parents of sexual harassment and gender-based violence victims not to use what their girl children are passing through to abuse them, adding that abusing/ scolding the victims may lead to more abuse for such girls.

She thereafter urged the government to create more platforms where students will be educated on gender based violence and equip the health care system with necessary health materials so that victims can be attended to and treated.

“Today is International Girl Child Day all over the world and we join the world to educate the girls on gender-based violence which is very rampant in society.

“We advised students, especially female students, not to keep to themselves whenever they are being molested or going through depression and fear.

“Girls should speak out especially to their female class teachers so that we will know how to help them.

“Parent has a duty to make sure their children are close to them and can speak/share information with them freely, especially the female ones.

“We also urge the government to create more platforms where female students will be sensitized on gender-based violence and for them to also provide funds to help rape victims to be able to heal and live normally again,” she said

Speaking, FIDA Ile-Ife Branch Chairperson, Barr. Olu Kemi advised girls to be contended with whatever their parents give to them at home.

Kemi who decried the increasing rate of violence against women and girls in the country, posited that technology has exposed a lot of girls to abuse, especially the desire to have an Iphone, which has led some girls to immorality and made them become victims of sexual abuse.

She said most girls, because their parents cannot afford to buy them IPhone were lured into immorality.

The group, later distributed sanitary pads to female students of the school.