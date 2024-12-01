GBV: Electoral Hub Tasks FG, Govs On Safe Environment For Women, Girls

Share

The Initiative for Research, Innovation, and Advocacy in Development (IRIAD) and the Electoral Hub have urged both federal and state governments to commit to fostering safe environments for women and girls everywhere, so they could feel secure and valued.

Observing this year’s 16 Days of Activism tagged, “Towards Beijing +30: Unite to End Violence Against Women and Girls,” IRIAD-The Electoral Hub also called for the enforcement of existing laws especially the Violence Against Person Prohibition (VAPP) Act, to eliminate the scourge of Gender Based Violence (GBV) and protect survivors in the country.

The Director of IRIAD-The Electoral Hub, Princess Hamman-Obels in a statement in Abuja noted that gender-based violence remains a pressing challenge in the country which has been exacerbated by socio-economic factors, cultural norms, ongoing conflicts and insecurity.

She said: “The over 27,000 reported cases of violence against women and girls (VAWG) between 2020 and 2024 highlights the urgent need for sustained advocacy and intervention to end this scourge against women and girls.

“For instance, the Salama Sexual Assault Referral Centre in Kaduna State reported nearly 3,977 cases of sexual and gender-based violence since its inception in 2019, while Lagos State documented over 24,009 cases across all local government areas between January 2019 and December 2023.

“As we observe this year’s 16 Days of Activism, we urge all relevant stakeholders to take decisive action as follows: The government must take the lead in enforcing existing laws such as the VAPP Act across all states.

“It must ensure legal frameworks are robust enough to protect survivors while holding perpetrators accountable. Increased funding for GBV prevention programs is essential to create safe spaces for victims and provide necessary resources for support services.

“Civil society organizations play a crucial role in combating GBV through advocacy and community engagement. CSOs should collaborate with local communities to raise awareness about GBV and offer comprehensive support services for survivors. Implementing educational programs that challenge harmful cultural norms and promote gender equity is vital to fostering long-term change.

“Community leaders, including traditional rulers and religious figures, are essential in shaping societal attitudes towards GBV. We encourage them to engage actively within their communities to advocate against GBV and promote healthy relationships based on mutual respect. The influence of leaders is vital in changing perceptions and behaviours that perpetuate violence against women.

“Educational institutions must incorporate comprehensive education on gender equity and human rights into their curriculums. By instilling values of respect and equity from a young age, schools can play a significant role in preventing future incidents of GBV. Programs that empower students with knowledge about their rights will foster a culture of respect and accountability.

“Media outlets have a responsibility to highlight stories of survivors rather than sensationalizing cases of violence. By using their platforms to educate the public about the realities of GBV, the media can promote campaigns that encourage reporting and support for victims. Responsible reporting can change narratives around gender-based violence and contribute to societal change.

“IRIAD/The Electoral Hub is at the forefront of the campaign to end violence against women and PWDs in elections and politics. We have conducted baseline research and held policy dialogues with critical stakeholders on VAWPWDiE.

“Every individual, civil society organisation, and government at all levels must unite in a concerted effort to eradicate violence against women and girls once and for all. This movement is symbolized by the vibrant colour orange, representing hope and a brighter future for all women.

“Let us embrace this call to action by ranging our minds, homes, workplaces, and communities, not only as a statement of solidarity but also as a commitment to fostering safe environments for women and girls everywhere. We can collectively create a world where women and girls feel secure and valued.”

