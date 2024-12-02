GBV: CSOs Demand Safe Environment For Women, Girls

Share

The Initiative for Research, Innovation, and Advocacy in Development (IRIAD) and The Electoral Hub have asked the federal and state governments to ensure safe environments for women and girls.

Observing this year’s 16 Days of Activism tagged, “Towards Beijing +30: Unite to End Violence Against Women and Girls,” IRIADThe Electoral Hub also called for the enforcement of existing laws especially the Violence Against Person Prohibition (VAPP) Act, to eliminate the scourge of Gender Based Violence (GBV) and protect survivors in the country.

The Director IRIAD-The Electoral Hub, Princess Hamman-Obels in a statement said Gender Base Violence (GBV) remains a pressing challenge facing the country which has been exacerbated by socioeconomic factors, cultural norms, ongoing conflicts and insecurity.

She said: “The over 27,000 reported cases of violence against women and girls (VAWG) between 2020 and 2024 highlights the urgent need for sustained advocacy and intervention to end this scourge against women and girls.

“For instance, the Salama Sexual Assault Referral Centre in Kaduna State reported nearly 3,977 cases of sexual and gender-based violence since its inception in 2019, while Lagos State documented over 24,009 cases across all local government areas between January 2019 and December 2023.

“As we observe this year’s 16 Days of Activism, we urge all relevant stakeholders to take decisive action as follows: The government must take the lead in enforcing existing laws such as the VAPP Act across all states.

“It must ensure legal frameworks are robust enough to protect survivors while holding perpetrators accountable. “Increased funding for GBV prevention programs is essential to create safe spaces for victims and prvide necessary resources for support services.

“Civil society organizations play a crucial role in combating GBV through advocacy and community engagement.

