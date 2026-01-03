GBV CRISIS: The Battle For Women’s Power

•Abductions of our school children, increased the menace in Nigeria –Ebe

With the growing cases of gender-based violence and justice gap in the country, there is an urgent struggle by Nigerian women to reclaim safety and justice. In this report, REGINA OTOKPA looks at the institutional failures, and how silence fuels abuse

Inside a small consulting room at Kubwa General Hospital in Abuja, a woman sat with her eyes fixed on the tiled floor while fresh bruises bloomed on her arms like a second, darker skin. She explained them away with the lie society had taught her well. “It’s an accident, I slipped”, she told this reporter.

The doctor knew better. So did the nurse, and the country that had trained her to believe silence was safer than truth. The above captures the central par- adox of Nigeria’s Gender-Based Violence (GBV) crisis. Though the data exists, so are the laws and the outrage; yet the violence persists. Relentless and intimate, it unfolds daily in bedrooms and boardrooms, streets and schools, churches and chat rooms.

It rarely announces itself with sirens. More often, it arrives quietly, justified by culture, masked by poverty, and buried beneath shame. GBV in Nigeria has long outgrown the language of isolated incidents. It is now a national emergen- cy cutting across homes, workplaces, communities and political spaces. From domestic abuse and rape to femicide (the killing of a woman or girl in particular by a man and on account of her gender), workplace harassment, digital violence and systemic exclusion from power.

The harm inflicted on women and girls has become both pervasive and normalised, sustained by silence, weak justice systems and deeply rooted patriarchal structures. But, something is shifting at present. Survivors are speaking. Civil society groups are mobilising. Some tradition- al institutions are experimenting with community accountability. Advocates are demanding structural reforms that place women at the centre of governance, not at its margins. The question Nigeria now faces is stark: will the country listen before the silence consumes another generation?

Violence rooted in exclusion

At the heart of Nigeria’s GBV crisis lies a truth many advocates say the country has refused to confront honestly; women’s systemic exclusion from decision-making. Where women’s voices are absent from power, violence thrives unchecked. That conviction dominated discussions at the Women of Words (WOW) 2025 convening in Abuja, but organised by Gender Strategy Advancement International (GSAI) and partners.

The gathering felt less like a conference and more like an indictment of Nigeria’s political culture and justice system. Executive Director of GSAI, Adaora Sydney-Jack, framed the crisis without euphemism: “Gender-based violence is not random. It is systemic. It thrives where women’s voices are weak, where representation is thin, and where policies are blind to the realities women live every day.” For her, GBV is not only about bruises and broken bones, but about political design. Despite constituting nearly half of Nigeria’s population, women occupy less than 10 per cent of legislative seats nationwide. At both Federal and State levels, Nigeria ranks among the worst performers in Africa on women’s political representation.

This may be why Sydney-Jack said that “a nation that denies women a seat at the table does not lose its voice9; it loses its future.” Director of the Initiative for Research, Innovation and Advocacy in Development (IRIAD) and The Electoral Hub, Princess Hamman-Obels, described this underrepresentation as both a democratic failure and a form of structural violence. According to her, Nigeria faces a profound democratic deficit, with less than 5% women representation in National and State Assemblies. Effectively making Nigeria one of the lowest rank- ings for women’s legislative representation in Africa and globally.

“This underrepresentation is not only a failure of constitutional justice that structurally impedes legislative progress on issues like Gender-Based Violence and economic parity, but also a structural GBV in itself. “Women are severely marginalised in political leadership, and this marginalisation fuels violence. Without strong legal frameworks and effective prosecution, impunity will continue to flourish.

“The persistence of GBV in Nigeria is therefore directly linked to women’s underrepresentation in decision-making. Nigeria’s violent and masculine political and electoral processes produce and reproduce women’s underrepresentation in decision making. “Also, masculinised and male-dominated legislatures and executives (national and state governments) deprioritise physical and online GBV and survivor protections, viewing violence as a private or cultural matter rather than a systemic and structural barrier to equity.” Hamman-Obels lamented that in less than three months, over 20 cases of femicide were recorded nationwide, “with most never making it beyond local headlines or into courtrooms.

The justice gap, where less than 1% of reported GBV cases result in convictions, erodes trust through police inaction, judicial delays, and cultural biases favouring perpetrators. “The state can restore faith by strengthening judicial systems to be proactive and GBV sensitive and responsive.”

Numbers behind the pain

Statistics risk becoming anaesthetic when repeated too often. But behind ev- ery number is a body, a home, a future interrupted. Nigeria’s gender-based violence dashboard recorded 27,698 Sexual and Gender-Based Violence (SGBV) cases between 2020 and 2023. Of these, 1,145 were fatal, while only 393 convictions were secured.

According to available data, one in three Nigerian women aged 15 to 49 has experienced physical or sexual violence at least once in her lifetime. Between January and September 2025 alone, the Federal Government recorded 10,326 new GBV cases. While 2,444 survivors received care and 511 were supported through empowerment initiatives, the scale of trauma dwarfed available interventions.

Even more damning is the justice gap. At a media dialogue in Abuja, of ficials revealed that out of 444 reported sexual offence cases nationwide, only one conviction had been secured within the year. The message to survivors is unmistakable: “speak if you must, but do not expect justice”.

Workplaces as unsafe spaces

Violence does not end at the office door. For many women, it begins there. Nigeria’s workplaces have become another dangerous frontier; spaces where power imbalances, economic desperation, and enforced silence collide. A woman, who identified herself only as Sharon, a civil servant in one of the federal miniseries described the daily toll: “I wake up each day with heaviness in my chest. Reporting means losing my job as silence becomes survival.”

Another, who gave her name only as Geraldine, told this reporter that she was raped by her supervisor, but that fear and shame locked her into quiet endurance. “Speaking out felt like resigning in a country where jobs are scarce; I chose silence so I could eat,” she added.

Labour Unions and civil society organisations have long linked such abuses to the absence of enforceable protections, fueling sustained campaigns for the domestication of International Labour Organisation (ILO) Convention 190 on violence and harassment in the world of work. Although Nigeria’s ratification of the convention was hailed as a landmark victory, experts however insist ratification alone is not protection. According to a Labour activist, Kanyisola Adeyemi, “A convention without implementation is just paper. Workers need protection that works in real time.”

She noted that domestication, enforcement, survivor-centred reporting mechanisms and accountability remain critical gaps. Nonetheless, acting General Secretary of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Comrade Benson Upah, has acknowledged that ratification had helped by creating “awareness, ownership, formal acceptance or acceptability and consequential liability.” He added, “A lot needs to be done; more public education and enforcement where or when the need arises.”

When the state fails, communities step in

As national systems falter, some communities are forging their own paths toward accountability. In Maitama Community, Kubwa, traditional authorities now enforce a zero-tolerance policy on sexual violence, banishing convicted rapists regardless of status. The District Head, Chief Bulus Pada, was unequivocal: “Anyone found guilty is sent out immediately.

It doesn’t matter who you are.” Advocates however stressed that such community justice must complement and not replace systemic reform. However, Nigeria’s crisis is not isolated. Across Africa, GBV, child marriage and Female Genital Mutilation (FGM) persist.

According to the United Nations, 1 in 3 women globally will experience physical or sexual violence in her lifetime. Senior Medical Officer/Medical Director of the Presbyterian Psychiatric Hospital, Ghana, Dr Daliri Bomansang, describes GBV as deeply cultural. He noted that emotional abuse can be as destructive as physical violence, extending far beyond bruises. Bomansang said: “We live in a patriarchal society where the man is always the boss no matter how poor or irresponsible he is. To that extent, gender-based violence is quite common in our setting.

“It spans physical, sexual, emotional and economic abuse. Sometimes women tell me the emotional abuse hurts more than being lashed with a belt. Words that question a woman’s worth, especially around infertility, can devastate mental health. Are you really a woman, can destroy a person completely.” The medic recounted treating women whose injuries were so severe clinicians initially mistook them for complicated childbirth. “Ask her what happened, and she tells you she didn’t sleep well. That is how deeply stigma has trapped women.”

Tradition as trauma

If GBV steals safety, child marriage steals childhood. UNICEF estimates that 12 million girls are married before 18 each year. In Sub-Saharan Africa, 32 per cent of girls are married before adulthood, some at 13 or younger. “In some cultures,” Bomansang explained, “it is taboo for a girl to see her second menstruation in her father’s house. So, she is pushed into marriage regardless of her readiness, health or dreams.” The consequences, he said, are lifelong. He listed them to include fistula, haemorrhage, anaemia, maternal death, school dropout, poverty and enduring psychological trauma.

“My first sexual experience was at 14. It was violent, traumatic. Years later, intimacy still felt like terror,” a mother of three, who declined her name, told this reporter. Her experience, however, has been described by physicians as trauma. That is post-traumatic stress disorder, one of the medics said. Another entrenched abuse is Female Genital Mutilation (FGM), affecting an estimated 200 million women and girls worldwide, with three million new cases each year. Bomansang said: “Imagine girls lined up, and one blade passing through them all.

The same blade is rusty, unsterilised, cutting flesh again and again. The damage is severe: bleeding, infection, infertility, painful childbirth, sexual dysfunction and profound psychological harm. “Some say it prepares a girl for womanhood but what kind of womanhood begins with pain?

The new battlefield: Digital violence

As traditional abuses persist, a new frontier has emerged —digital violence. Globally, UN data shows 51,100 women and girls were killed by intimate partners or family members in 2023, one in every 10 minutes. In Nigeria alone, over 30,000 GBV cases were reported between 2020 and 2024. “Cyber harassment, doxxing (occurs when a person not only identifies another person by (full) name, they give out the person’s home address, workplace address, school, contact information of every kind, and subtly or overtly encourage other people to harass the victim.

“Also, cyber stalking, deepfakes and non-consensual sharing of intimate images are not only online inconveniences, but human rights violations. Violence whether physical or digital, thrives where impunity exists,” Hamman-Obels lamented. Ending gender-based violence, she said, demands more than outrage. It requires, according to him, political inclusion, economic empowerment, legal accountability and cultural re-orientation. For Wanda Ebe, Executive Director of the Wanda Adu Foundation, the urgency is unmistakable. She linked rising GBV to insecurity, displacement and kidnappings.

“The rate of domestic violence is increasing in Nigeria. Femicide is alarmingly on the rise which is the greatest violence against women and girls. With the increasing population of displaced persons, more minors are pushed into child abuse, labour and sexual violence. “Abductions of our school children have automatically increased the data of GBV in Nigeria. Women are being raped and abused every day across the country.” On the ILO Convention 190, Ebe was unsparing. “Since ratification, there has been no change or action on GBV perpetrators. Most organisations are uninformed.

Where policies exist, they exist only in writing. No imple- mentation. “The policymakers are sometimes the perpetrators, which automatically make them above the law. People still lose jobs because of sexual harassment and abuse. We do not have a culture of accountability on issues that protect women and girls in the country. “If every woman knew her rights in Nigeria, GBV would be eliminated. If perpetrators knew the consequences of their actions and recognised their roles to protect the opposite gender, Nigeria would be violence free. If every citizen had access to social justice, perpetrators of GBV will be minimal because they will be severely punished.

“If the Nigerian government cared more about the welfare of its vulnerable citizens, they would be protected, not internally displaced, abducted or kidnapped. If Nigeria abolishes harmful cultural practices, which is targeted at women and girls considering the patriarchal system, our nation will accommodate and protect women and girls hence eliminating all forms of violence and abuse.” Ebe noted that due to continued awareness creation and sensitisation against violence against women and girls, more persons are speaking up and seeking justice.

“However, a larger percentage is still not willing to speak up. If the right actions are accelerated on GBV, every abused woman will speak up and be saved. More victims are living in fear; more perpetrators are walking freely leaving more victims in fear.

“The government should be deliberate about protecting women and girls from GBV,” she added. Hamman-Obels on her part has called on community leaders to encourage and support inclusive community norms and practices, support women in decision making positions by dismantling structural and cultural barriers to women representation, integrate addressing GBV and dismantling gender barriers into cultural practices and traditional dispute resolutions, create referral networks and shelters while rejecting stigma-driven silencing.

She added, “Institutions, including universities and CSOs, should research, document, and report advocate for gender equity laws and legal compliance, deepen engagements with critical stakeholders, create and fund trauma-informed counselling hubs, co-create media toolkits, ensuring survivor agency over spectacle, demand accountability from duty bearers.”

Why the media matters

Experts agree that silence is violence’s most loyal accomplice and the media has the power to disrupt it. According to Bomansang, “the media can change the narrative. When people are informed, they can act and lives can be saved. Without sustained, ethical reporting, all of this remains hidden in rat holes.” Hamman-Obels stressed it was important for the media to adopt ethical protocols such as the SGBV Reporting Guide, using survivor-approved language (e.g., “assault” over “scandal”), fact-checking victim-blaming narratives without doxxing. “Media should utilise its agenda setting and driving responsibility to make addressing GBV a priority for the government and society, and push for passage of gender equity laws.” GSAI Board Chairman and PAACA Chair, Ezenwa Nwagwu, warned against celebrating individual women while leaving exclusionary sys- tems intact. “Nigeria’s politics remains structurally hostile to women and young people. Until the system changes, violence will keep reproducing itself.”

The cost of silence

Silence is the most loyal accomplice of gender-based violence. In Nigeria, it lives in whispered excuses, in hospital forms that record “falls” instead of fists, in police desks where cases are buried under ridicule, and in courtrooms where survivors are forced to relive their trauma only to watch their abusers walk free. The cost of this silence is not abstract; it is measured in broken bodies, shortened lives and stolen futures. Each unreported assault strengthens a culture of impunity, telling perpe- trators that violence is tolerated and teaching survivors that their pain is unworthy of justice. When families advise women to endure for the sake of reputation, when communities prioritise “peace” over accountability, and when institutions look away, silence becomes a second act of violence—one that legitimises harm and normalises fear.

But the cost of silence extends far beyond the individual survivor; it bleeds into the nation’s economy, health system and moral fabric. Survivors of GBV are more likely to suffer chronic illness, mental health disorders, lost productivity and lifelong poverty, placing an enormous burden on already strained public systems. Children raised in violent homes often inherit trauma, perpetuating cycles of abuse across generations. In choosing silence, society pays repeatedly, in rising healthcare costs, weakened human capital and eroded trust in justice and governance. Breaking the silence, therefore, is not only a moral imperative but a national necessity. To speak, to report, and to act is to reclaim power from violence itself; to remain silent is to keep paying a price that Nigeria can no longer afford. But Women advocates insist they are not asking for pity, but justice. One survivor put it simply: “I don’t want pity. I want a country where my daughter will not have to choose between silence and survival.” Until that choice disappears, until the law bites, justice works, representation is real and silence loses its grip, the fight against gender-based violence remains unfinished. Because the loudest violence, still, is the silence we permit.