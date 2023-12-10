GBV: Benue Acknowledges FIDA’s Advocacy Efforts For Women, Children’s Rights

The Benue State government has acknowledged the untiring efforts of FIDA in taking the lead in the advocacy for the rights of women and children through legislation to make for gender equality as well as laws to prevent and punish offenders who participate in Gender Based Violence (GBV).

The Deputy Governor of the state, Dr Sam Ode, stated this when officials of the state chapter of International Federation of Women Lawyers (FIDA), led by its chairperson, Barr. Mrs. Prisca Ula, paid him a courtesy visit in his office in Makurdi.

Dr. Ode assured them of the state government’s commitment to collaborate with FIDA and consolidate on the gains already made for enhanced gender mainstreaming and the rights of women and children.

He said, “On behalf of the Executive Governor of Benue State, I make bold to say that Benue state government will partner with FIDA.

“This commitment is not misplaced because government has the responsibility to pursue the agenda that FIDA is already promoting. So if you have taken the bull by the horn in your advocacy against gender-based violence, we can only give you the necessary support”.

He also pledged the determination of the Alia led administration to partner with non-state actors and groups to promote democratic values, good governance and the rights of citizens of the state.

The Deputy Governor, in a statement by the Deputy Chief Press Secretary, Mr. Ior Ikyereve, said the present administration is willing to do things differently by focusing more on issues that will promote the well-being of the people and enhance their quality of life.

FIDA chairperson, Barr. Mrs. Prisca Ula said, they were in the Deputy Governor’s office to intimate the present administration of their activities in the state and to indicate their interest to partner with the government on issues that will benefit the state.

Barr. Ula enumerated FIDA’s activities to include the establishment of free legal clinics for indigent women and children, active participation in the ongoing promulgation of the law prohibiting all the abuse against widows as well as the fight against gender-based violence.

She decried the situation where Benue is currently gaining prominence as one of the leading states in the country with high cases of gender-based abuse.

“In recent times, Benue has been one of the leading states in gender-based abuse and violence. But we want to believe that this current administration will be able to stem that and reduce it to the minimal level. We hope that we will have the cooperation of the government even as we pursue this within this administration”.

The International Federation of Women Lawyers is a non-profit, non-political organization of women called to the practice of law. In Nigeria, its primary role is to protect, promote and preserve the rights of women and children within the subsisting legal framework.