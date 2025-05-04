Gbono’s ‘Maybe A Little Longer’, Confident, Genre-bending Debut

Share

Rebranding is one thing, reinvention is another. With “Maybe a Little Longer,” Gbono, formerly known under a different moniker, steps fully into a new artistic identity.

Across five tightly constructed tracks, the Nigerian artist-producer offers a soul-baring, socially-charged and musically adventurous debut that blends Afrobeats, Afro-fusion, and experimental textures.

He fully produced two of the cuts opener “6,6” and closer “Tonight” and co-produced the rest, stamping his creative signature on every corner of the project.

The music album is a bold offering that balances vulnerability, political urgency, and sonic freshness, without ever losing its groove.

The EP, “6,6” opens in prayer. Produced by Gbono himself, “6,6” is built on plaintive violins, gospel-like harmonies, and raw lyricism.

The artist pleads for a “double six”—a metaphor for luck and divine favor. Lines like “Too many sleepless nights I’ve had” cut deep, but the strength lies in his resolve: even in despair, Gbono stands tall, lifted by faith and the hope of those who believe in him.

Veering from standard Afrobeats rhythm, the track; “Far & Wide” blends driving percussion with soft, country-inflected guitar. Gbono recounts the long haul—nineteen years of chasing dreams and nearly giving up. “I searched so long for the sunshine…” he sings, in a moment that feels both confessional and universal. The instrumentation feels organic, grounding the track in lived experience and long-earned wisdom.

Another track, “Nigerian” street anthem with teeth.

Gbono samples a defiant soundbite from Senator Natasha Akpoti, “This injustice will not be sustained”—and crafts a mid-tempo protest song that feels like a throwback to early-2000s Ajegunle, updated with a sharper pen.

The well-harmonized chorus—“Shey una mumu never do… Them don even start to kill you”—balances infectious melody with razor-edged commentary. Already gaining traction as a street banger, this one is a standout for both its courage and catchiness.

Already making waves on TikTok, the track, “Mezebu” is Gbono’s most flirtatious track. Sung in both English and Igbo, it rides smooth Afro-Latin percussion and sensual guitar licks. Lyrics like “She’s got me starstruck in her skimpy dress” might sound playful, but the repetition of “I dey Mezebu for you” (“I’m all in for you”) reveals a deeper emotional stake. It’s light, memorable, and clearly connecting with audiences.

The EP ends on a high, literally and figuratively.

Also produced by Gbono, “Tonight” is a celebratory, hip-hop–tinged closer that gives listeners permission to exhale. With bright synths and a chant-worthy hook (“Thank God it’s Friday”), it’s the kind of track that slips effortlessly into weekend playlists. After the introspection and resistance of earlier tracks, this feels like a well-earned exhale.

“Maybe a Little Longer” is an impressive artistic statement from Gbono, one that shows not just what he’s been through, but how far he can go. From street bangers to political anthems, TikTok-ready hooks to soul-deep prayers, Gbono wears all his creative hats with grace. If this is just the beginning, then what comes next will be even more worth the wait.

