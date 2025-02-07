Gbong Gwom Jos Salutes Tinubu For Signing NCDC Into Law

Share

The Gbong Gwom Jos Da Jacob Gyang Buba yesterday praised President Bola Tinubu for signing the North Central Development Commission (NCDC) into law.

Addressing reporters in his palace, the Plateau State Traditional Council of Chiefs and Emirs Chairman said the body would help settle the challenges facing the zone.

He said: “The commission has been set up in other geopolitical zones, and we just want to say thank you to Mr. President for signing the North Central Development Commission into law.

“The Mabudi-Akwanga road, as well as the JosAbuja road, has been in very bad shape. “We believe that some of these roads and other development challenges within the region will be addressed with the establishment of this commission.

“We also want to express our gratitude to the governors in North Central for putting their heads together and pursuing this initiative to the end.

“We commend the members of the National Assembly from this zone for working tirelessly to push for the signing of the bill establishing the Commission.”

