Gbong Gwom Jos Commends Tinubu On NCDC

The Plateau Chairman Traditional Council of Chiefs and Emirs and the Gbong Gwom Jos, His Royal Majesty, Da Jacob Gyang Buba has commended President Bola Tinubu for signing the bill to establish the North Central Development Commission (NCDC).

The Gbong Gwom Jos while addressing Journalists on Thursday at his Palace Jishe in Jos said the establishment of the North Central Development Commission is a welcomed development which will reduce the challenges of the Zone.

He expressed his appreciation to the President for signing the bill and to the governors of the North Central states and members of the National Assembly for their efforts.

The Gbong Gwom Jos emphasized the importance of unity and responsibility in the appointments to the commission, ensuring that those appointed should work for the development of the North Central states.

He also highlighted the need for the commission to be representative of the entire North Central zone.

“We appeal to everyone in the North Central to work together to ensure that the benefits of this commission are spread across the geopolitical zone. When it comes to appointments to the board of the commission, we urge that they be representative of the entire North Central. Those who will be entrusted with running the commission must always remember the purpose for which it was established—development.

In addition to welcoming the North Central Development Commission, the Gbong Gwom Jos Expressed sadness on critical issues affecting the region, and appealed to the government to address the menace of insecurity, banditry, and kidnappings, which has hindered development and affected food supply.

He expressed concerns about the illegal mining activities in the region, which have led to environmental degradation, loss of lives, and criminal activities.

He also highlighted the alarming rate of child trafficking in the region, particularly in Plateau State, and called for urgent action to address the issue.

The paramount Ruler also appealed for urgent action on the road from Akwanga through Jos to Bauchi and Gombe, which is in a terrible state.

“We appreciate the Federal Government for the Makurdi–Lafia–Akwanga Road to Abuja, which falls within the North Central geopolitical zone. However, we also appeal for urgent action on the road from Akwanga through Jos to Bauchi and Gombe. This road is in a terrible state, and we appeal for swift intervention so that people can move in and out of Abuja with ease.

“This road has been a subject of discussion for too long, and we begin to wonder why there has been no action. However, with the signing of this development commission bill, we hope that this issue will soon be addressed so that we can connect with other states more efficiently”. He said.

“Currently, many people are forced to travel by air for a journey that should take 25 minutes by road, simply because the roads are in a deplorable state. This increases travel costs unnecessarily. If the roads were in good condition, people could travel with ease and reduce the cost of doing business in Abuja”, he said.

