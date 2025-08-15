Gbolahan Odele Age-group Tennis Meet Starts Monday

The 2025 annual Gbolahan Odele age group tennis tournament has been scheduled to take place between Monday August 18th and Saturday August 23rd.

Over 200 young tennis players have registered for this year’s event which is now in its third edition and organized by Badejo Sports with boys and girls expected to compete in the U-12, U-14 and U-16 categories respectively.

Iconic Adejumo Tennis Sports Centre will host the event expected to thrill tennis audience with the skills of the youngsters.

Sponsor of the event, Chief Gbolahan Odele, says he is looking forward to an exciting display of tennis by the young smasher coming for the event.

Chief Odele said: “It has always been a good feeling to see young ones happy to be with one another and to also compete in a good atmosphere of love in the spirit of fair play.

“Again, it is an opportunity to expose these players more in the game so that they can be future champions for Nigeria.”

Tournament Director, Coach Dele Badejo, says this edition is unique because it will see the youngsters compete for Universal Tennis Rating (UTR) points.

David Edwards won the U-16 Boys category in the 2024 edition just as Goodness Aina won the U-16 cadre of the competition.