GBFoods appoints marketing director

GBFoods has appointed Oreoluwa Atinmo as marketing director for its Nigerian business. The appointment comes as a strategic move that reiterates GBFoods’ dedication to developing local talent and fostering a diverse and inclusive work environment. Atinmo had served as the regional category manager for the taste enhancers’ category at GBFoods Africa. She obtained a Bachelor of Engineering (BEng) degree in electrical & electronic engineering from the University of Nottingham and a master degree from Imperial College University, London. In this capacity, she would play a pivotal role in shaping the strategic vision, growth, and profitability of the category across 24 African countries, including Nigeria, Ghana, West Africa, Central East Africa, Algeria, and Madagascar.

The General Manager, GBFoods Nigeria, Victor Egbe, said that she would help the company to achieve its set business objectives. Atinmo is recognised for her expertise in launching sustainable innovations, driving brand and category growth, and optimising operational excellence. Her professional journey spans diverse industries and companies, such as Shell Nigeria, Heineken, and GBFoods Africa.