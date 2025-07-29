Gbenu Youths Debunk Report On Health Project

Gbenu Youth Movement in Badagry-West Local Council Development Area yesterday rebutted a false report in the media alleging that the former chairman of the council, Joseph Gbenu constructed a cemetery instead of a Primary Health Centre.

The chairman of the movement, Comrade David Aladeotan, in a statement denied the false claim and set the records straight.

He said: “We wish to categorically the truth is that the community requested fencing and beautification of the existing cemetery, which the former Chairman obligingly provided.

“Moreover, we would like to emphasize the importance of proper burial facilities in our society. “ T h e lack of accessible burial grounds can cause undue stress and hardship for families and communities.

“In fact, the provision of a dignified and sanitary burial ground is a fundamental aspect of human dignity and public health. “The beautification of the cemetery by Gbenu demonstrates his commitment to the well-being and dignity of his constituents, even in death.

“This shows respect and dignity for the deceased, ensures public health and safety and provides environmental benefits, fosters community pride and identity.

“It also reserves tourism and heritage, supports mental health and well-being, ensures compliance with regulations and preserves historic sites and cultural heritage.”