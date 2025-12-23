Gbenga Komolafe’s Unblemished Record In Nigerian Oil Sector

In the age of instant narratives and social media-driven outrage, few things are as dangerous as unverified allegations levelled against competent public servants. Engr. Gbenga Komolafe, former Chief Executive of the Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC), has recently been subjected to a torrent of claims alleging corruption, asset manipulation, and revenue concealment.

Yet, a careful examination of the facts reveals that these allegations are not only unfounded but also reflect a troubling pattern of targeting individuals who are effective reformers in Nigeria’s critical oil and gas sector.

Komolafe’s tenure at the NUPRC coincided with a transformative period in the Nigerian petroleum industry. The Petroleum Industry Act (PIA), signed into law in 2021, established a robust legal framework for regulating upstream operations, enhancing transparency, and modernising revenue management.

As CEO, Komolafe applied his extensive knowledge of petroleum law and regulatory best practices to ensure that the agency fulfilled its statutory mandate.

His focus on compliance, due process, and legal integrity naturally ruffled the feathers of individuals accustomed to the old ways of doing business, and it is within this context that the recent allegations must be understood.

One of the most striking aspects of the claims against Komolafe is their audacious scope. Petitioners have accused him of controlling dozens of bank accounts, concealing billions in oil and gas revenues, and orchestrating the unlawful reduction of multiple oil mining leases. Verified records, however, demonstrate that Komolafe maintains only two bank accounts.

There is no evidence to suggest that these accounts were used for illicit purposes. Such inaccuracies underscore a fundamental flaw in the allegations: they are based on conjecture and selective interpretation rather than documented proof.

It is also important to consider the behaviour of the petitioner, who initially approached the Director-General of the Department of State Services (DSS) to request an investigation. Once scrutiny began, he went underground, apparently seeking a settlement that never materialised.

This pattern strongly suggests that the allegations were motivated more by personal gain or retaliation than by genuine concern for regulatory compliance. Komolafe, on his part, did not kowtow to these pressures, choosing instead to operate transparently and within the bounds of the law.

Throughout his tenure, Komolafe emphasized regulatory integrity, transparency, and accountability. Any suggestion that he could single-handedly manipulate Nigeria’s upstream assets without detection ignores the complex checks and balances embedded in the PIA framework.

These include multi-agency oversight, audits by the Nigerian Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative (NEITI), monitoring by the Ministry of Petroleum Resources, and scrutiny by international partners. Claims that billions were “concealed” or that strategic oil and gas assets were mismanaged do not withstand scrutiny when the systemic regulatory and institutional safeguards are considered.

Facts Over Fiction: Debunking Misleading Claims

Another central allegation pertains to Oil Prospecting Licence (OPL) 227 and its supposed conversion to OML 146, allegedly reducing the acreage drastically. Here again, the claims misrepresent both the law and the operational reality.

Regulatory approval processes under the PIA require thorough documentation, technical verification, and alignment with existing lease agreements.

Any lawful conversion or adjustment is subject to board approval, ministerial ratification, and public disclosure. Komolafe’s involvement in overseeing these processes was purely administrative and statutory, consistent with his legal obligations as the NUPRC chief executive. There is no evidence of personal enrichment or unlawful action.

Similar accusations were made regarding OMLs 33, 46, and 74, purportedly reduced without proper justification. However, independent assessments reveal that all regulatory decisions during Komolafe’s tenure were conducted under the established legal framework.

Assertions that portions of these leases were misappropriated or that revenues were diverted are not supported by verifiable documents or audits. They reflect a narrative constructed for maximum sensational impact rather than a factual account.

Equally misleading are claims about the operation of Sterling Exploration and Energy Production Company (SEEPCO) and alleged underreporting of wells. While SEEPCO’s operations are indeed licensed, any discrepancies in reporting fall under the remit of multiple regulatory bodies, and there is no evidence that Komolafe personally facilitated any illicit operations.

The insinuation that he orchestrated financial opacity or laundered proceeds through multiple bank accounts is categorically false and inconsistent with both public records and his documented professional conduct.

Preserving Integrity and Justice

Komolafe’s career exemplifies the highest standards of public service. His commitment to legal compliance, transparency, and institutional reform was evident in every decision taken at the NUPRC. Allegations rooted in hearsay, unverified documents, or personal vendettas not only threaten his reputation but also undermine broader governance reforms. When reformers are targeted without due process, it signals to the nation’s bureaucracy and private sector that compliance, professionalism, and integrity may be punished rather than rewarded.

It is also essential to consider the principle of proportionality in accountability. Public servants must be evaluated on the basis of evidence, not conjecture or political expediency. Komolafe’s resignation from office should be viewed within the normal course of administrative transition, not as an admission of guilt. He acted within his statutory powers, and there is no credible evidence linking him to corruption or fraudulent manipulation of assets.

Civil society organisations, media professionals, and regulatory stakeholders must recognise the dangers of perpetuating unverified claims. While oversight and accountability are non-negotiable in a democratic system, the deployment of inflammatory allegations without substantiation amounts to character assassination. Nigeria’s petroleum sector, already complex and strategically critical, cannot afford the destabilising effects of misinformation and false narratives.

In this context, Komolafe’s example is instructive. He navigated an era of major reform, applying his expertise to safeguard national interests while maintaining professional integrity. His conduct demonstrates that effective regulatory leadership is possible without succumbing to personal enrichment, nepotism, or corruption.

The path forward for Nigeria’s extractive industry lies in institutional strengthening, transparency, and evidence-based oversight. Petitions and claims should be rigorously investigated, but the presumption of innocence must be maintained. Komolafe’s record should remind policymakers, journalists, and civic actors alike that constructive reformers are assets to the nation, not targets for defamatory campaigns.

In conclusion, Engr. Gbenga Komolafe’s tenure as NUPRC chief executive reflects dedication, legality, and reformist zeal. To defame a public servant without evidence is not only unfair to the individual but also detrimental to national development.

Aguele is a member of the governing council of Maritime University Oron.