Gbenga-Hashim Warns Of Plot By Terrorists To Carve Out Parallel State

A former presidential candidate and frontline politician, Dr. Gbenga Olawepo-Hashim, has raised the alarm over deepening security crisis in Nigeria, warning that a coalition of terror groups with global links are actively plotting to establish a parallel state within the country.

Hashim, who made the revelation in response to the recent massacre of over 200people in Yelwata, Guma Local Government Area of Benue State, described the incident as yet another pointer to the growing sophistication of what he termed an “adaptive insurgency” operating in the northern part of the country.

His words: “The killings in Benue recently, is a tragic reminder of the complete breakdown of security in Northern Nigeria.

What we are witnessing is not isolated violence, but a coordinated effort by a mortal alliance of terror groups whose goal is to carve out a State within Nigeria.”

According to him, this wave of terror is not limited to Benue or the North-East but has progressively engulfed large parts of the North-West, including Zamfara, Kebbi, Kaduna and some sections of Katsina states, where communities continue to suffer loss of life, livelihoods, and dignity.

He also warned of the insurgency’s growing incursion into the North Central and southern regions, citing recent activities in Kwara, Ekiti, Ondo and Kogi states.

Gbenga-Hashim expressed concern that the Federal Government’s persistent delay in adopting recommended strategies, such as the decentralization of policing through the establishment of state and local police, suggests either gross negligence or wilful complicity.

“Since 2014, the All Progressives Congress (APC) has found the strategy to win elections, but they have not found, or pretend not to find the strategy to end insecurity and poverty,” he remarked, questioning whether elements within the ruling party may be covertly aligned with the forces of terror.

He highlighted Nigeria’s historic reputation as a regional peacekeeper, having played pivotal roles in halting civil wars in Liberia and Sierra Leone, and helping out with peace efforts in Congo and Sudan, and lamented that the country is now appearing helpless within its own borders. “Nigeria is not such a weak state as her current rulers are making it look. We were once the pride of Africa’s military diplomacy.

The question now is whether our leaders have the will and patriotism to save the country,” he added. Calling on all patriotic Nigerians across ethnic, religious, generational, and political divides to rise to the occasion, Gbenga-Hashim warned that Nigeria stands at a tipping point.

“This is a defining moment for our country. We must act now or risk losing the republic to a violent, extremist alternative,” he said.