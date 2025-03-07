Gbenga-Hashim Celebrates Obasanjo’s Legacy In Nation-Building

Share

Former presidential candidate, Dr. Gbenga Olawepo Hashim, has paid glowing tribute to former President Olusegun Obasanjo on his 88th birthday, describing him as a “towering figure in Nigeria’s history” and a global statesman whose impact transcends generations.

In a statement released by his media department to mark the occasion, Hashim lauded Obasanjo’s contributions to Nigeria’s political stability, economic reforms, and diplomatic engagements, emphasizing his pivotal role in the country’s democratic transition between 1998 and 1999.

The statement: “At a defining moment in our nation’s history, I had the privilege of working closely with him during Nigeria’s return to democracy.

I witnessed his unwavering determination to steer the country towards a democratic path despite the complex political challenges of the time,” he said.

“Baba, your life is a testament to service, resilience, and unwavering commitment to Nigeria, Africa, and global peace and understanding.

From your days as a young officer in the Nigerian Army to your role in the civil war, your leadership as head of state, and your transformational tenure as a democratically elected president, you have remained a towering figure in our national history.

“Beyond your official roles, I had the privilege of working closely with you during Nigeria’s transition to democracy between 1998-1999. At a defining moment in our nation’s history, I witnessed your unwavering determination to steer Nigeria towards a democratic path, despite the complex political challenges of the time.

Your deep understanding of governance, your courage in confronting national issues, and your ability to unite a diverse country were truly remarkable,” he said.

Gbenga Hashim highlighted Obasanjo’s military and political career, from his service in the Nigerian Army to his leadership as both military Head of State (1976- 1979) and democratically elected President (1999-2007). He commended the former president’s courage, governance acumen, and relentless pursuit of national unity.

According to him, “beyond his official roles, Baba’s deep understanding of governance, his courage in confronting national issues, and his ability to unite a diverse country were truly remarkable.”

He equally acknowledged Obasanjo’s continued influence in global affairs, particularly in peacebuilding, democracy advocacy, and Africa’s economic development.

“At 88, his energy and dedication to national discourse remain an inspiration. He continues to lend his voice to issues of governance, democracy, and progress, proving that leadership is a lifelong responsibility,” Hashim stated.

He concluded his tribute with prayers for Obasanjo’s continued health and strength, saying, “on this special day, I celebrate his wisdom, courage, and enduring contributions to humanity.

May God bless him with many more years in good health and strength.” He added that Chief Obasanjo remains one of Nigeria’s most influential political figures, playing a crucial role in shaping the country’s development trajectory. His legacy in governance, economic reforms, and international diplomacy continues to resonate within and beyond Africa.

