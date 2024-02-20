Gbenga Daniel Speaks On ‘Tinubu Inheriting Failed Economy’

Otunba Gbenga Daniel, former governor of Ogun State, and Senator representing Ogun East Senatorial District has described the current economic hardship being faced by Nigerians as a failed economy inherited by President Bola Tinubu.

Gbenga Daniel who made this remark during his ‘thank you tour’ of the Ijebu Ode Local Government Area of the state following his victory at the poll, assured Nigerians that President Tinubu is working around the clock to find solutions to the economic challenges facing the nation.

The lawmaker pleaded with Nigerians to show understanding and cooperate with the present administration, as it remains committed to a more prosperous nation.

Daniel added that he was quite aware just like the government of the day that there was hunger in the land, saying that this prompted him to lend a helping hand with the monthly distribution of over 12,000 food packs containing rice, beans, Garri and Semovita to the people of his Constituency.

Aside from the distribution of over 12,000 food packs to the people at the event, empowerment tools such as sowing machines, generators and grinding machines, among others, were also handed over to the people.

He said, “Really, things might not be as good as we want it, but I want to plead with you my people to show understanding because our President, Bola Ahmed Tinubu inherited what we can call a failed economy. All that he is trying to do now is to find a solution to the challenges”.

“I want to assure you that there is light at the end of the tunnel and our country will be better for it. The President needs our cooperation now more than ever before and I assure you that just very soon everything will be fine with us”

Daniel reiterated that he was committed to using his representation at the senate to facilitate different laudable projects that will make life more meaningful for the residents of Ogun East.

He disclosed that within his nine months in the senate, he has facilitated over 2,000 employments for the teeming youths of the senatorial district, while a Naval Base in Abigi, Ogun Waterside local government, as well as an Aviation School at Ilara Remo in Remo North local government will take off before the end of the year.

He added that in addition to renovation of schools as well as giving free interest loans to traders, he has equally partnered with an Eye Foundation to assist with free surgeries for people with eye problems, saying that the first batch of 20 beneficiaries every month just had their successful surgeries.

While promising never to relent in supporting the residents of the senatorial district to upscale their welfare, the former governor said that the local government tour would be a monthly affair until all the nine local governments in the senatorial district are covered.