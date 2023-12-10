Gbenga Daniel Seeks Closer Ties Between Nigeria, Finland

President, Nigeria Finnish Association (NFA), Senator Gbenga Daniel, has called for concerted efforts in strengthening bilateral relations between Nigeria and Finland for the mutual benefit of both countries.

Daniel, a former Governor of Ogun State, made the call during an extraordinary general meeting of the association where the current executive committee under his leadership was ratified to serve for another tenure of two years.

Daniel emphasized the need to foster meaningful discussion on strategic economic cooperation and alliance between the two countries especially in the spirit of global development and alignment.

“There is a lot that Nigeria and Finland can do together in the area of security, education exchanges, knowledge sharing, respect for rule of law and human rights.

“The Nigerian Finnish Association calls for the strengthening of trade and development cooperation between both countries while reiterating the association’s support and commitment to promote the agenda for mutually beneficial socio-economic growth and prosperity,” he said.

The Nigeria Finnish Association was established in 2002 as a platform to advance and promote contacts for the benefit of individuals, companies, and organizations and in particular for the advancement of political, scientific, technological, economic, educational, and cultural matters and activities between Nigeria and Finland thereby promoting mutual understanding and co-operation between the two countries

Daniel congratulated Finland on the celebration of her 106th Independence anniversary and the putting to Sea the magnificent “Icon of the Sea” which is reputed as the world’s largest Ship scheduled to set sail in January 2024.

According to him, ship building is another area where there could be mutually beneficial exchanges between Nigeria and Finland.