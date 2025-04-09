Gbenga Daniel Advocates Immunity For President, VP

Share

The Senator representing Ogun East Senatorial District in the National Assembly, Gbenga Daniel, has called for a constitutional amendment that would restrict immunity from prosecution strictly to the offices of the President and Vice-President.

Daniel, a former Governor of Ogun State, made this call while speaking in an interview on Channels Television on Wednesday, April 9.

Speaking on the development, Daniel reflected on the recent reversal by the House of Representatives on a bill aimed at withdrawing immunity from Vice Presidents, Governors, and their deputies.

New Telegraph reports that while the current provision in Section 308 of Nigeria’s 1999 Constitution shields the President, Vice-President, Governors, and Deputy Governors from prosecution while in office, Daniel argued that this broad immunity has been misused, particularly at the state level.

The lawmaler stressed that in order to protect the sanctity and stability of the country’s top leadership, full immunity should apply only to the President and Vice-President.

READ ALSO

However, the senator emphasised the need for a more refined approach to the immunity of governors and their deputies, suggesting that it should not be a blanket shield against all forms of accountability.

He said, “Immunity has the good sides, but to a large extent, I think, some of our elected governors appear to have abused it, in terms of some of the things they do.

“Some of them virtually have turned the state into their fiefdom, and they think the property of the state belongs to them, and they can do it whichever way they want, without even recourse to the House of Assembly.”

“I think that only the president and the vice-president should be allowed to have absolute immunity so that they can concentrate, and so that no one will be embarrassing the symbol of the country.

“The governors and their deputies should have their immunity clarified. Probably, yes, they have immunity from what you call criminal prosecution, but other things are not criminal.

“There is no reason why they should not be held accountable while in office,” Daniel concluded.

Share

Please follow and like us:

Share this: Facebook

X

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Threads

Email

