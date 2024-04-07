Gbemisola Bankole: I can’t compromise for roles in movies

Gbemisola Bankole is a fast rising Nollywood actress, whose beauty and talent are getting desired attention in the industry. Aside acting and recently joining the league of young movie producers in Nigeria with an upcoming movie, Bankole sees herself as a serial entrepreneur. In this interview with IFEOMA ONONYE, the Computer Science graduate speaks about her acting career and things she can never do just to get a good movie role

Did you study to become an actress or acting in movies just happened?

No, I did not study as an actress. I studied Computer Science. But since I graduated, I have done other trainings on machine learning and data science as well. I grew up in a family of four, and I’m the first child of the family. Aside from being an actress, I am an entrepreneur. I like to refer to myself as a serial entrepreneur.

What movie did you first feature in?

The first movie I starred in was ‘Eja Nla’. It was produced by Kiki Bakare. What year was that? That was in 2023, and I haven’t stopped since.

How did you feel the first time you appeared on camera? What was the experience like?

To be honest, I was rather nervous. I had never done anything like that but I knew I could achieve it. Overtime, I was able to fit in and my director was impressed with the way I played my role. That gave me a major confidence boost.

After Eja Nla, have you acted in any other movie? Yes. As I said, since I starred in Eja Nla, I haven’t looked back or thought of stopping. I have acted in films like ‘Oba Ara’, and ‘Abike Obun’. What motivates you as an actress or what inspires you? What really inspires me is the challenge to play a different role from who I originally am. I take it like a challenge, and I face it head on. It is thrilling. Every role is different and being able to fit into a new one every time inspires me to do more.

As a new face in the industry, what is your view about new entrants just like you?

New faces deserve a chance to make their impact. I would like new faces to be given the opportunity and time to be able to play some roles. That said, I believe that as a newbie in the industry, you must be able to submit yourself for training and growth. That is one of the things that helped me. Before you became an actress and filmmaker, tell us about those names, actors or directors that you have always admired in the industry. Or that you have always wanted to work with.

Can you list five of them?

I admire Odunlade Adekola, Femi Adebayo, Iyabo Ojo, Sola Sobowale and Ruth Kadiri. For every growth celebrities celebrate now, there must have been a beginning for them.

Where do you wish to be as a brand be in the next five years?

In the next five years, I want to see myself in Netflix, Prime TV original. Streaming networks are the new deal now and I would like to be a part of that too.

Do you wish to be on those platforms as an actor or a producer?

Both. Why pick one when I can have both?

So far, have you produced any film? Yes, I have. The title is ‘Ajerike’, and it is scheduled for release in a month’s time. Tell us about the movie and the principal cast and crew. As much as I am not really ready to talk about the film until it is out, I can tell you that some of the actors in it include Adeniyi Johnson, Babatunde Aderinoye, Zainab Bakare, Victoria Adeboye, Victoria Kolawole, Sanyeri, and more. It was directed by Azeez Ijaduade. 2024 is still a fresh year.

Do you have plans of producing any movie this year? Yes, I will be producing another movie. Over the years, actors have been complaining about piracy affecting their growth. As a fresh set of eyes, do you think the industry can overcome the problem of piracy? Yes, I believe the industry can overcome it. With technology and innovations now, I think we can conquer that if we put our mind to it.

In your opinion, what sells you better to a producer or casting director; your beauty or your talent? For me, it’s both because I’m exquisite and I’m as well talented.

Is there something you cannot do just to get a role? As an actress, I can’t participate in the sex for a role barter deal. I will rather let my talent speak for me.

How do you handle the attention of male fans that want your attention?

With respect because they are the ones watching the movies and I as well understand boundaries. I know where to draw the line.

How would you describe yourself using just three words?

I’m innovative, analytical and an introvert. As much as the job requires me to be out there, I like being in my space. I read books and I just want to have fun my own way. I derive pleasure when I’m alone, reading, or learning new things on my own.