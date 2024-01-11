Gbajabiamila’s Example of Constituency Engagement

Legislative representation is aimed at bringing governance closer to the people and bring the government’s response in form of infrastructure and benefits. PATRICK OKOHUE takes a closer look at the achievements of the former Speaker of the House of Representatives, now Chief of Staff to the President, Femi Gbajabiamila, especially with the recent unveiling of several facilities across the state

Representative democracy

Representative democracy is a type of governance structure that gives the people a voice in government. It gives the people the opportunity to elect a representative to speak for them in the center, who from time to time comes back home, have a discussion with the people and takes the demands from people back to the seat of power with a view to meeting those needs. However, in Nigeria, though the system is representative by design, in practice, the people hardly have time to interact with their representative until it is election time, when the representatives comes back home, share some money to the people in exchange for the vote for the next four years.

Many constituents have had cause to voice their frustration, as they are unable to reach their representatives at critical times to present their needs for onward presentation to the government for necessary action. This was why many residents of Surulere Federal Constituency, Lagos State and indeed many residents of the state were elated recently, when their former representative, Rt. Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila, who is the immediate past Speaker of the House of Representatives and currently the Chief of Staff to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, called them out to present some projects they had demanded of him to them for use, as he cut the tapes to declare several projects he influenced to them in his capacity as their representatives open for use.

Indeed, the joy of Surulere residents and many leaders in the state knew no bound as the President’s Chief of Staff dedicated the first two working days of year 2024 to commissioning projects across the state.

LASU auditorium

Starting off year 2024 working days at the Lagos State University (LASU), Gbajabiamila was joined by Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu as he cut the tape to declare the Femi Gbajabiamila Conference Centre, Lagos State University, Main Campus, Ojo, open for public use. Elated by this development, the Vice Chancellor, University of Lagos, Prof. Ibiyemi Olatunji-Bello described the event as a great day in the history of the institution. She told the governor that his presence in the school on the first day of work in 2024 gladdeens not only her heart but the heart of all staff and students of the school, adding, “What a great way to start year 2024, this is the best New Year gift we can ever ask for.”

Commending the former Speaker for facilitating the edifice for the school, Prof Olatunji-Bello noted that the state government has also been very helpful by investing heavily in infrastructure, adding that what is presently on ground is a far cry between where they are and where they want to be. She added that the contribution of people like Gbajabiamila, who had earlier donated a digital centre to the school, a donation that helped the school emerge as the number one digital institution in the country, has gone a long way in lifting the standard of the institution.

Describing the project as a legacy project for the institution, the chairman of the governing council of the school, David Sunmonu, represented by a member of the council, Dr. Gbadebo, assured the donor of the proper use of the structure and good maintenance. This is even as the chairman of thwe All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state, Pastor Cornelius Ojelabi commended the lawmaker for being a good representative of the party and also for investing in the youths of the institution and state.

Education minister speaks

While commending Sanwo-Olu for the strong collaboration with members of the National Assembly in the state, the Minister of State, Education, Dr. Yusuf Tanko Sununu, urged other state government to emulate the collaboration, because according to him, where there is alignment there is progress. He commended the former Speaker for his open mindedness, saying that his goodwill touched virtually all constituencies of the country, ensuring everywhere is well represented. He said, “following your footstep, we are about to commission the National Digital Centre, that will link over 70 institutions across the country. Describing the Gbajabiamila as a pride not only for Surulere, but to Lagos State and Nigeria, Sanwo-Olu said his action has greatly lifted the spirit and minds of the people of the institution and the state.

Gbajabiamila on achievements

While calling on other well-meaning mem- bers of the public to follow in the lead of the former Speaker, Sanwo-Olu said there is no- where in the world where the government alone can provide enough infrastructure for institutions of higher learning. Responding, Gbajabiamila commended the governor for giving him wings to fly, add- ing that without his support he may not have been able to make as much impact as he did. “I am grateful to my brother, the Governor of Lagos State, His Excellency Babajide Sanwo-Olu, for his support and collaboration through the years, because without partnership with the state government, it would have been much more difficult to achieve our visions for the projects being developed today.

“For over 20 years, it was my great honour to serve in the House of Representatives as the member representing Surulere 1 Federal Constituency. Every day I served in parliament, I was keenly aware that all the positions I held, whether as a minority whip, as minority and majority leader and later as Speaker, were held in trust on behalf of the people of Surulere, the people of Lagos State and indeed all the citizens of our beloved nation. “This Conference Centre and other projects across Surulere Federal constituencies and the State are inspired by that sense of duty. While the lawmaker performs an important role as law and policy maker, there is also an important function ensuring that the resources of government go towards meeting the most pressing needs of the local constituencies they represent.

“The projects we are commissioning today and tomorrow speak to my efforts to meet the expectations of our people in this regard. Through the grace of almighty God and the support of many people along the way, I am proud that we have constructed over 250 roads in selected federal constituencies in the State, especially Surulere 1 and 2 constituencies and completed 15 mini stadia. “We facilitated heavy investment in education and health care, including con- structing and equipping over 20 ICT centers in public schools where children are taught computer programming and coding. We have provided solar energy system to light up neighbourhoods and support commercial trades in our constituencies.

I urge those who seek public office to remember that the ultimate and highest legacy we can leave as public servants is in the evident improvements to the lives of the people we serve. I must also urge citizens to remember that the ability to get things done in government requires experience and pedigree, takes time and demands that we manage expectations accordingly. I am no longer a member of the House of Representatives, but I remain a Surulere boy, a Lagos boy and a proud citizen of the Federal Republic of Nigeria. And I still carry that sense of duty to a cause greater than individual ambition or aspiration. I want to assure all of you here today that in every role in every assignment, I will continue to serve with gratitude to God and to all the citizens who have vested their faith in me, in my party, the All Progressives Congress (APC), and in our President, His Excellency Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR.”

From LASU, the Gbajabiamila team headed to Surulere to cut the tape and unveil the plaque for the dualised Babs Animashaun Road and Census Bridge, Surulere, Lagos, the road has two bridges. The team also moved from there to Sam Shonibare to unveil the Community Youth Development Center, Surulere, a centre equipped with a gym, a table tennis court, a mini football pitch, a fitness centre, and auditorium among others.

General Hospital

Not done, the team again moved to the Iyun Road, Off Funsho Williams Avenue area of Surulere, to cut the tape to declare the Femi Gbajabiamila General Hospital, open for use. Here, the elated chairman of Surulere Local Government Sulaiman Yusuf described the event as history making in the life of the resident. He noted that the people of the area had led a delegation to Gbajabiamila at a time to complain about their lack of access to quality health care because of the distance between them and the health institutions in the area and the lawmaker urged to get a site for a primary health centre which they did and helped the provide one.

Adding that that small beginning has today transformed into a an 80-bed general hospital, sitting on a 5000 square metre, with state of the art equipment, a 500kva genera- tor, with a 100kva solar system among other facilities.

Sanwo-Olu elated

Sanwo-Olu who was joined by many frontline leaders in the state described the occasion as a thing of joy as they add another well-equipped General Hospital to the list of health facilities in the state. The governor used the opportunity to announce the conclusion of plans by the state to set up a special University of Medical sciences. The University, which the governor said was a product of interactions with the Federal Ministry of Health and the National University Commission (NUC), will be started this year to solve twin problems of brain drain and inadequate infrastructure in the get-well sector.

According to Sanwo-Olu, the proposed Lagos State Medical University is his ad- ministration’s way of keying into the vision of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu towards achieving a one trillion dollar economy in the next six years. He also stated that his administration will always support any member of the legislature who is ready to emulate the former Speaker of the lower arm of the National Assembly for the “world-class facility” While commending Gbajabiamila for giving the people of Lagos a “world-class facility” the governor highlighted the importance of collaboration between various arms of government, saying that the executive and the legislature are two sides of the same coin.

Speaking, Gbajabiamila commended the state government for allowing him contribute his quota to the development of the state. He noted that in his early days in the legislature, he formed the habit of touring his constituency on foot either on Christmas day or on New Days, with the aim of feeling the pulse of the people, adding that it was on such occasion that he he normally interacts with the people that gives birth to some of the projects he embarks upon.

Commissioning enters day 2

On the second day of the commissioning, the team had its first stop at the University of Lagos for the handing over of a 484-bed Gbajabiamila Hall of Residence to the school management. Welcoming the guest which included the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Abass Tajudeen and many members of the National Assembly and other political leaders in the state, the Vice Chancellor, University of Lagos, Prof Folashade Ogunshola noted that provision of the all ensuit student’s hostel will go a long way in addressing accommodation challenges for the over 60.000 student’s population who have to struggle for the less that 10,000 bed spaces. She said the accommodation challenge has left many students without an option but to seek outside accommodation which always very expensive.

UNILAG Hall of Residence

The Femi Gbajabiamila International Students Hostel Complex comprises of 4 blocks; A , B, C, D Each block is built on total land area of approximately 23m x 64m = 1472.0 sq.m. The blocks are largely structured as 4-man rooms and also with some single occupancy rooms. Number of 4-man rooms per Block = 57, number of Beds per Block = 228, number of Wardrobes = 114, number of 1-man rooms per Block = 12, number of Beds (1-man Rm) per Block = 12, number of Wardrobes (1- man Rm) = 12. Other facilities provided for the student- occupiers in each block are, but not limited to the following: Furnished Common Room =1. The common room is furnished with 15nos double seater chairs with a fairly big smart TV.

Furnished Reading Rooms = 4. The reading rooms are furnished with tables and chairs for maximum of 48 users at once. Each hostel Block is provided with 1no Buttery to provide for some of the daily needs of residents. Each block of Hostel has 13no kitchennettes where the students can also cook for themselves. All rooms are provided with ceiling fans for the comfort of residents. Apart from the above listed, 8no 10,000 litres each, surface water tanks have been provided to boost and guarantee adequately treated water supply from the University mains. The complex will be connected to the University power grid. Speaking at the event, Gbajabiamila, a former student of the school said, “On this campus, I made friends who continue to play important roles in my life; I learned and acquired the education that allowed me to become a lawyer here at home and abroad. On this campus, I went from being a young man with ambitions to a young man with a plan.

“I remain very fond of and incredibly proud of this great institution. Greatness is not easily attained. That UNILAG remains a venerable institution of learning, a citadel of innovation, and an incubator of grand ambitions is not accidental. It is the product of dedicated effort by generations of teachers, administrators and partners in government and the private sector who recognise what this place is, who see clearly what this place can be and have dedicated their careers, their resources, and their expertise to the benefit of this institution. “This 484 bed Hall of Residence we have gathered here today to commission and to dedicate to the benefit of this institution and the generations that will continue to pass through this campus adds to that long tapestry of joint and continued effort that has sustained this great institution and at the same time honours the work of the visionaries who came before.

“Almost exactly three years ago, in January 2021, I had the honour of delivering the convocation lecture at the 52nd convocation of the University of Lagos. In my lecture, I urged the audience to “through our joint efforts, raise a generation in whose hearts the light of understanding is lit and cannot be put out, who possess both the zeal and the passion for defeating the tyranny of low expectations and making good the life of man here on earth. “Part of that joint effort is ensuring that we provide a conducive environment for learning and collaboration, where students are safe to be themselves, are comfortable to think about big ideas and find solutions to the many complex challenges of our modern age. That is what this Hall of Residence intends to provide. “I hope that years from now, some young student here will recount how they solved one global challenge or the other or recall the moment they came upon the big idea that inspired their success in business or academia, in science, politics or industry.

“And in their recounting, they will say it all began here in these halls. I look forward to that day indeed, a facility team will be tasked with managing these facilities and maintaining the building under the super- vision and control of the university’s management. “In this way, we hope to ensure that this building remains a place of reference for years to come and that the students who live here can make the most of this building in the time they are here,” he said.

NOUN, Surulere Campus

From the University of Lagos, the team headed to the Surulere Campus of the Na- tional Open University (NOUN), Here, the Speaker, House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Abbas Tajudeen, said, “This momentous oc- casion marks not just the opening of a new educational facility but the dawn of a new era of accessibility, opportunity, and empow- erment through education for the people of this constituency and beyond. “The numerous projects commissioned these last two days indicate the remarkable achievements of Hon. Gbajabiamila, who has demonstrated exceptional dedication and effectiveness in serving his constituency. His unwavering focus on the development and welfare of Surulere is reflected in the number of vital and strategic projects executed, which have significantly transformed the people’s lives.

“Hon. Gbajabiamila has played a pivotal role in securing funding and support for several projects, including schools, hospitals, and countless infrastructure developments. Each of these initiatives has been a stepping stone towards not just for the betterment of his constituency, but also a significant contribution to the progress of Lagos State and Nigeria. “In the many years I have known him, I believe that what sets Femi apart from others is his ability to attract these projects and his skill in ensuring they align with the genuine needs and aspirations of the community. “He has a unique talent for listening to people, understanding their challenges, and advocating tirelessly on their behalf. This, in fact, is the essence of legislative representation.”

While commending his predecessor, Rt. Hon. Abbas said the vacuum Gbajabiamila left in the House of Representatives because of his performance will take a very hard work to fill, adding that he and his other members will try to fill in the gap. From NOUN Surulere Campus the team headed to Bode Thomas Police Station, Census Area, Surulere, also to cut the tape to open the place for members of the police force to use This was also followed by the tape cut- ting for the reconstructed of Randle Avenue, Surulere, and the Femi Gbajabiamila Mini Stadium, Orile, Coker Aguda LCDA. It was a two days of activities that Surulere residents will never forget in a hurry.