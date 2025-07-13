Gbajabiamila Welcomes Opposition Coalition

The Chief of Staff to President Bola Tinubu, Mr Femi Gbajabiamila, has welcomed the adoption of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) by opposition leaders.

He described the development as a healthy sign for democracy and a move that could promote broader political engagement across Nigeria’s multi-party system.

Gbajabiamila stated this yesterday during the Local Government Area Councilorship and Chairmanship election in Surulere, Lagos State.

He spoke shortly after casting his vote at Elizabeth Fowler Memorial Primary School, one of the designated polling units in the local government.

According to him, a functioning democracy must accommodate opposition voices to prevent the risk of reverting to a one-party system.

He emphasised that the strength of any democracy lies in vibrant and credible opposition that can hold the ruling party accountable.