Gbajabiamila Unveils African Speakers’ Conference Secretariat

Chief of Staff to the President, Femi Gbajabiamila, has said the inauguration of the Secretariat of the Conference of Speakers and Presidents of African Legislatures (CoSPAL) in Abuja represents a major step in demonstrating what African cooperation can achieve when driven by shared vision, political will, and commitment to democratic governance.

Gbajabiamila stated this on Sunday while commissioning the Secretariat located in Lugbe along the Airport Road in Abuja. He noted that the establishment of the Secretariat marks a historic milestone for the continent.

“Today marks a historic milestone for our continent and an inspiring affirmation of what African cooperation can achieve when anchored on shared purpose, political will, and a deep commitment to democratic governance,” he said.

He recalled that CoSPAL was conceived during the global COVID-19 pandemic when Africa’s parliamentary leaders realised the need for deeper collaboration and a unified continental voice.

“In 2020, amidst the uncertainty of COVID-19, legislative leaders across Africa recognised that our parliaments could no longer afford to operate in isolation. The challenges we faced were continental in scale, therefore our responses had to be continental in spirit,” he said.

Gbajabiamila explained that as discussions evolved, it became clear that African legislatures possessed comparative strengths that could be harnessed collectively. This led to the creation of a platform for collaboration, coordination, and joint action.

“Today, that idea has matured into a living institution — one that stands not only in philosophy or ideology but now also in brick, steel, and mortar,” he said.

He also paid tribute to the current CoSPAL Chairman, Rt. Hon. Alban Sumana Kingsford Bagbin, Speaker of the Parliament of Ghana, describing him as a visionary leader who deeply understands the spirit and ambitions of CoSPAL.

In his welcome remarks, the Secretary-General of CoSPAL, Ambassador Dapo Oyewole, said the Secretariat represents a concrete expression of the collective resolve to create a unified platform for African legislative leaders.

“It is a space where ideas will be shaped, dialogue will be fostered, and legislative leadership will be strengthened for generations to come,” he said.

Oyewole commended Gbajabiamila for his foresight and determination in establishing CoSPAL, noting that the institution was born from his belief in the need for African legislatures to speak and act with coherence and unity.

“As we commission this home of pan-African legislative leadership, we honour the leaders whose vision brought us here, Femi Gbajabiamila, Alban Sumana Kingsford Bagbin, Tajudeen Abbas, PhD, GCON, and Benjamin Okezie Kalu, CFR. Their commitment reminds us that institutions grow through intention, investment, and trust,” he added.