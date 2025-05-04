Gbajabiamila Unveils 33 Buses For Transportation

Share

Residents of Surulere in Lagos State rolled out the drums on Saturday to celebrate the Chief of Staff to President Bola Tinubu, Femi Gbajabiamila, as he unveiled over 33 buses under the Gbaja Ride initiative.

The programme offers free transportation for schoolchildren and subsidised rides for residents.

The launch ceremony, held at the Teslim Balogun Stadium, attracted a large crowd, including schoolchildren, community leaders, and stalwarts of the All Progressives Congress (APC), who praised the former Speaker of the House of Representatives for his continued support to the community.

Chairman of the Gbaja Ride Committee and Surulere APC Chairman, Sherrif Balogun, said the initiative is both a social and commercial service.

The fleet comprises 20 14-seater buses and 13 32-seater buses.

According to him, the buses will provide free transportation for schoolchildren between 7 a.m. and 8:30 a.m. daily, while adults will enjoy subsidised rides at 25 percent less than prevailing market rates for intra-city commutes.

He further explained that priority would be given to senior citizens aged 65 and above, helping them move around the city with ease.

“With the 25 percent discount, an average worker who uses the service regularly can save up to ₦20,000 monthly on transport costs,” Balogun said.

In his remarks, Gbajabiamila noted that Gbaja Ride reflects his commitment to leveraging government instruments at all levels to “ease the lives of our people and empower our citizens to do more and achieve greater things.”

He emphasized the importance of accessible and reliable public transportation, particularly in urban settings like Lagos, where transport challenges can impact access to education, healthcare, and economic opportunities.

“Access to safe, efficient, and reliable public transport services is imperative in an urban environment like ours,” he said.

“Whether it’s ensuring a child gets to school on time or enabling an elderly person to reach the hospital, public transportation can be the difference between opportunity and disadvantage.”

The programme, he revealed, is being implemented in partnership with the Lagos Metropolitan Area Transport Authority (LAMATA). It will provide free rides for all secondary school students in the Surulere axis to ensure safe and timely access to education.

“Parents no longer have to worry about transport fare or the safety of their children as they go to and from school,” he stated.

Beyond the school run, the buses will serve the broader community at discounted rates, with priority given to the elderly, the physically challenged, pregnant women, and women with young children.

Gbajabiamila also acknowledged the accolades he has received for transforming Surulere into a desirable residential area. However, he expressed concern that rising rental costs are making the area unaffordable for average residents.

He assured the public that plans are underway to address the issue of escalating rent and to ensure that Surulere remains inclusive and accessible to all.

Share