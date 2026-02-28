Gbajabiamila To Nans: Support FG’s Investment In Education With Advocacy Against Vices

The Chief of Staff to the President, Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila has urged the leadership of the National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) to reciprocate government investment in the education sector by intensifying advocacy against social vices on campuses, particularly drug abuse, cultism and prostitution.

This came as he reaffirmed the Federal Government’s commitment to education, describing it as one of the strongest focus of the current administration. Gbajabiamila, who received NANS’ leadership on Friday in the Presidential Villa, stressed that universities and colleges were not only centres of academic learning but also institutions for character moulding.

He maintained that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu considers the fight against social vices a national priority, noting that government has already set up a special committee to address growing concerns in secondary and tertiary institutions. “I want to let you know that education is one of the pillars of this administration, we believe in the youths, the students, your energy, capacity and we don’t pay lip service to matters like this.

“It’s important for me to talk about the ills of social vices among students; I want to charge you even at this meeting to take it as part of your curriculum to speak morality to your colleagues”, he said.

The Chief of Staff commended the NANS leadership for its pro-activeness and constructive engagement with government, encouraging the student body to make moral reorientation an unwritten part of campus culture.

He noted that sustained dialogue with the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) has culminated in a lasting agreement with the union and has helped maintain stability in the university system, adding that Nigeria is approaching three years without a nationwide strike.

Gbajabiamila recounted his experience as the Speaker of the House of Representatives when he used to engage in negotiations with ASUU over incessant strikes on campuses which had forced many students to spend extra academic years in school.

He further highlighted the impact of the Nigerian Education Loan Fund, saying the scheme is already helping many indigent students remain in school.