In the world of politics, loyalty is a virtue that is often tested, and those who remain steadfast in their commitment to their mentors are few and far between. It is a rare sight to witness a politician who remains steadfastly committed to their mentor, regardless of the challenges and temptations that come their way.

Femi Gbajabiamila, the former speaker of the House of Representatives and current Chief of Staff in Nigeria, is one such individual who epitomizes unwavering loyalty. His unwavering devotion to his mentor, Asiwaju Tinubu, has spanned over two decades, with Gbajabiamila proving himself time and again as a true political stalwart.

Standing the rest of time, it is now well grounded into everyone’s consciousness that Gbajabiamila’s unwavering loyalty is not only commendable, but also a testament to his character and foresight.

In the tumultuous world of politics where “trust” is a scarce rare gem, and loyalty is often challenged, one would wonder how a man like Gbajabiamila could be steadfast with a single man in a political journey for more than a decade. With time, the answer to this mystery wasn’t Farfetch, Gbaja was simply a man that saw tomorrow while in the present.

Gbajabiamila’s loyalty to Asiwaju Tinubu has withstood the test of time. For over two decades, he has remained faithful to his mentor, never wavering in his commitment. Through the highs and lows of political landscapes, Gbajabiamila has consistently stood by Tinubu’s side, providing invaluable support and guidance.

For example, in 2011, when Tinubu was opposed by some APC members in his bid to become the party’s presidential candidate, Gbajabiamila remained steadfast in his support. He also stood by Tinubu during the 2015 general elections, when Tinubu’s political enemies tried to sabotage his campaign.

Different from the case of Peter in the Bible who denied Jesus Christ 3 times in one day, Gbajabiamila has faced numerous temptations to forsake his loyalty to Asiwaju Tinubu, yet he has remained resolute. He has turned down lucrative offers, political alliances, and opportunities for personal gain, all in the name of preserving his commitment to his mentor.

This unwavering loyalty is a rare quality in the political arena, where self-interest often takes precedence over principles. Gbajabiamila’s ability to resist such temptations is a testament to his unwavering dedication to the ideals and vision of his mentor.

Being familiar with the system of political-democracy, one can tactically conclude that loyalty in politics is often seen as a double-edged sword, as it can be viewed as blind obedience or a hindrance to personal growth. However, one of the most remarkable aspects of Gbajabiamila’s loyalty is his ability to see the potential in Asiwaju Tinubu when others were still skeptical. While many viewed Tinubu as a mere aspirant, Gbajabiamila recognized the qualities that would make him a great President to the Nation.

His foresight and belief in Tinubu’s capabilities have been vindicated over the years, as Tinubu has risen to become a prominent figure in Nigerian politics. Gbajabiamila’s ability to identify leadership potential in his mentor showcases his astute political acumen and his unwavering belief in the transformative power of visionary leaders.

This bond created with Asiwaju in reciprocation has resulted into jealousy from detractors within and outside the party. This are disloyal sycophants that know not the value of loyalty.

They are just bunch of new and old emergency activists who seek to fill their stomach infrastructure by denigrating Femi Gbajabiamila, with a hope of eliminating him, and filling up his close seat with Asiwaju.

These are people that are unstable , and can’t weather through the smallest storm before jumping ship to another master. A group of vile unpatriotic followers who are unworthy to lace the latchet on Gbajabiamila’s shoe, let alone standing in a position of criticizing him.

All their efforts to pull Gbajabiamila down is visible to the blind, and audible to the deaf that everything done is for their own selfish interest.

Gbajabiamila’s leadership style is characterized by inclusivity, transparency, and a genuine desire to serve the people. it is only fair and just that he be given the opportunity to work and contribute to the progress of Nigeria.

\It will be in everyone’s interest that the detractors and false political-activist keep quiet, hereby allowing him to continue his work, which would further ensure the continuity of strong and effective leadership in Nigeria’s political landscape.

Throughout his career, Gbajabiamila has demonstrated exceptional leadership skills. As the current Chief of Staff , he has consistently displayed the ability to rally his colleagues, bridge divides, and push for meaningful change. His effectiveness as a leader has not only been recognized within his own party but also across party lines.

Given his unwavering loyalty, his ability to resist temptations, his visionary insight, and his exceptional leadership skills, it is imperative that Gbajabiamila be allowed to continue his impactful work. His experience, dedication, and political acumen make him an invaluable asset not only to Asiwaju Tinubu but to the Nigerian political landscape as a whole.

Gbajabiamila’s track record speaks for itself, as he has consistently demonstrated his commitment to public service and his ability to navigate the complex world of politics.

Femi Gbajabiamila’s unwavering loyalty to Asiwaju Tinubu is a testament to his character, integrity, and political acumen. Through countless tests and temptations, he has remained steadfast, proving himself to be a rare political stalwart. His visionary insight and belief in Tinubu’s potential have been vindicated over the years.

Gbajabiamila has a clear vision for Nigeria. He wants to see a Nigeria that is prosperous, united, and democratic. He believes that Nigeria can achieve its full potential if its leaders are honest, competent, and committed to the public good.

As the former Speaker When Gbajabiamila said that he was going to use his position as Speaker of the House of Representatives to improve the lives of ordinary Nigerians, he did not just speak, he spoke it into manifestation in deed and action.

He has pledged to work with other members of the National Assembly to pass laws that will create jobs, reduce poverty, and improve access to quality education and healthcare.

In a political landscape marred by opportunism and self-interest, Gbajabiamila stands out as a beacon of loyalty and integrity. His ability to see beyond the present and envision a future where Tinubu becomes president demonstrates his astuteness and visionary leadership.

It is imperative that we recognize and appreciate such qualities in our politicians and allow Gbajabiamila the opportunity to work and contribute to the progress of Nigeria. By doing so, we not only honor his loyalty but also pave the way for a brighter future for our nation.

Nigerians should be grateful for Gbajabiamila’s loyalty to Tinubu and his commitment to working for a better Nigeria. He is a true asset to the country, and Nigerians should give him a chance to work.

It is time to acknowledge the Peter who saw tomorrow and grant Femi Gbajabiamila the opportunity to continue his exceptional service to the nation.