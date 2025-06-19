Gbajabiamila: The Man Who Made Bureaucracy Blink

Share

In the two years since his appointment as Chief of Staff to President Bola Tinubu in June 2023, Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila has redefined the contours of federal executive coordination in Nigeria.

Far from the traditional perception of the role as a mere administrative or gatekeeping function, he has imbued the office with strategic gravitas, transforming it into a fulcrum for policy implementation, institutional reform, and governance innovation.

His tenure has been marked by a deliberate shift towards measurable outcomes and systemic accountability, positioning the Chief of Staff’s office as a linchpin in the administration’s pursuit of the “Renewed Hope Agenda.”

This assessment evaluates his contributions, situating his work within Nigeria’s complex political landscape and global trends in executive leadership, while exploring the challenges and opportunities for further innovation.

His ascendancy to this pivotal role was not by accident. With a storied career spanning two decades in the National Assembly, including a transformative stint as Speaker of the House of Representatives from 2019 to 2023, he brought to the State House a rare blend of legislative acumen, political dexterity, and policy expertise.

His experience honed his ability to navigate Nigeria’s intricate governance machinery, making him uniquely equipped to reimagine the Chief of Staff’s role as a strategic enabler of presidential priorities.

Historically, the office of Chief of Staff in Nigeria since its inception in 1999, has been occupied by ex-military officers or retired civil servants, often confined to logistical coordination or managing access to the President.

Gbajabiamila, however, has elevated the role into a dynamic instrument of governance, aligning it with global archetypes exemplified by figures such as Jonathan Powell under Tony Blair, Gavin Barwell under Theresa May, and Ron Klain under Joe Biden.

These international counterparts transformed their roles into strategic hubs, resolving intra-governmental conflicts, driving policy delivery, and ensuring alignment with executive agendas. He has followed suit, establishing the office as the nerve centre of the executive branch.

Institutionalisation of performance mgt systems

A hallmark of his approach has been the institutionalisation of performance management systems. By introducing weekly dashboards to monitor activities of Ministries, Departments, and Agencies (MDAs), he has instilled a culture of real-time accountability.

These dashboards, complemented by quarterly performance reviews where ministers present progress reports directly to the State House, have fostered discipline and ensured that government actions remain tethered to national priorities.

This systematic approach marks a departure from the ad hoc governance that has often plagued Nigeria, aligning the country with global best practices where Chiefs of Staff serve as architects of policy execution.

Central to his reforms is the establishment of the Presidential Delivery Unit (PDU), a mechanism inspired by the United Kingdom’s Prime Minister’s Delivery Unit but tailored to Nigeria’s idiosyncratic governance challenges.

The PDU serves as the operational backbone of President Tinubu’s “Renewed Hope Agenda,” setting clear delivery targets, monitoring policy implementation, and fostering cross-ministerial collaboration By focusing on measurable outcomes, Gbajabiamila has shifted Nigeria’s governance paradigm from reactive firefighting to proactive planning and execution.

The PDU’s impact is particularly significant in a country where policy failures often stem from poor implementation rather than flawed design.

By embedding rigorous monitoring mechanisms and fostering inter-agency coordination, he has addressed longstanding bottlenecks that have hindered effective governance.

For instance, the PDU’s emphasis on data-driven decision-making ensures that policies are adjusted in real-time to reflect emerging realities, enhancing their efficacy and sustainability. This proactive stance represents a seismic shift in State House administrative culture, positioning the PDU as a cornerstone of his legacy.

Mediatory role

One of Gbajabiamila’s most distinctive contributions is his ability to bridge the historically contentious divide between Nigeria’s executive and legislative branches.

Drawing on his extensive legislative experience, he has cultivated a symbiotic relationship with the National Assembly, ensuring that executive priorities are reflected in parliamentary outputs while incorporating legislative perspectives into policy formulation.

This collaborative approach has facilitated the passage of critical reforms, reducing the friction that has often stalled governance in Nigeria.

His role as a mediator between the two branches is particularly noteworthy given the rarity of such influence among presidential aides.

By leveraging his credibility as a former Speaker, he has ensured that legislation aligns with the administration’s strategic objectives while also addressing lawmakers’ concerns.

This synergy has not only expedited policy implementation but also enhanced the quality of governance by fostering policies that are both politically viable and administratively robust. His efforts in this regard underscore the transformative potential of a Chief of Staff who commands respect across institutional divides.

Beyond policy coordination, he has demonstrated a commitment to enhancing the operational efficiency of Nigeria’s public institutions.

His 2024 visits to agencies such as the National Agency for Science and Engineering Infrastructure (NASENI), the Bureau of Public Procurement (BPP), and the Nigeria Atomic Energy Commission (NAEC) were strategic interventions aimed at aligning agency mandates with national development goals.

At NASENI, for instance, his engagement bolstered initiatives in electric vehicles and renewable energy, positioning Nigeria as a potential leader in sustainable technology within the African continent. Similarly, his unprecedented interaction with the Nigeria Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative (NEITI) highlighted his focus on transparency and resource governance.

By integrating NEITI’s audit findings into national budget planning, Gbajabiamila has strengthened the link between resource management and fiscal accountability, a critical step towards curbing systemic inefficiencies.

While some critics have questioned the propriety of a Chief of Staff engaging directly with agencies, such actions fall squarely within his mandate to ensure institutional alignment and performance.

These interventions reflect a leadership style that prioritises results over protocol, holding public institutions to account while amplifying their contributions to national development.

Inter-ministerial strategy briefings

Another pivotal reform under his stewardship is the introduction of monthly inter-ministerial strategy briefings. These sessions convene key ministries to review progress, share information, and refine strategies, breaking down the silos that have long impeded effective governance within the Federal Government structure.

By fostering a culture of collaboration, these briefings ensure that ministries work towards shared objectives, reducing duplication of efforts and enhancing policy coherence. The briefings also serve as a conduit for improved parliamentary oversight, providing lawmakers with consistent, data-rich updates on government activities.

This transparency strengthens the democratic process by enabling more informed legislative scrutiny, while also building public trust in governance. His emphasis on collaboration underscores his recognition that sustainable reform requires collective ownership, a principle that has reshaped Nigeria’s administrative landscape.

Sustaining the momentum

Despite his accomplishments, Gbajabiamila’s reforms face significant challenges. Nigeria’s civil service remains plagued by bureaucratic inertia, limited capacity, and entrenched resistance to change. Sustaining the momentum of his performance management systems will require ongoing investment in digital infrastructure, staff training, and political will.

The PDU, for instance, depends on the quality and timeliness of data provided by MDAs, as well as the administration’s commitment to enforcing accountability.

Without these, the risk of relapse into inefficiency looms large. Moreover, the scale of Nigeria’s governance challenges, ranging from insecurity to economic instability, demands unrelenting focus and adaptability. His ability to maintain strategic oversight while navigating these complexities will be critical to the long-term success of his reforms.

His continued presence as a steady hand in the presidency will be essential to institutionalising the systems he has introduced, ensuring they outlast his tenure. While he has elevated the Chief of Staff’s role to new heights, there remains untapped potential for disruptive innovation in Nigeria’s governance framework.

Emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI), blockchain, and citizen engagement platforms offer transformative possibilities. AI, for example, could enhance the PDU’s capabilities by enabling real-time risk assessment, predictive analytics for infrastructure projects, and automated policy optimisation.

Blockchain technology could revolutionise public procurement by ensuring transparency and reducing opportunities for corruption a perennial challenge in Nigeria. Citizen feedback platforms, meanwhile, could democratise governance by capturing public sentiment on policies and feeding it into decision-making processes.

Such tools would not only enhance accountability but also foster inclusivity, aligning governance with the aspirations of Nigeria’s diverse populace. By championing these innovations, Gbajabiamila could position Nigeria at the forefront of modern governance, building on his existing reforms to create a smarter, more responsive state apparatus.

In assessment of his two years that look like eight years in the shadows, we recognise not merely an individual but a model of leadership defined by strategic foresight, institutional rigour, and an unwavering commitment to public service.

His tenure so far offers a blueprint for future successors, demonstrating that with vision and resolve, even the most entrenched systems can be transformed. As Nigeria navigates its path towards sustainable development, Gbajabiamila’s contributions will endure as a beacon of what is possible when leadership meets opportunity.

