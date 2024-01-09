Gbajabiamila Reveals Key To Tinubu’s Political Success

The immediate past Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Femi Gbjabiamila has reeled out the key to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s political success.

Gbajabiamila, who is the President Tinubu Chief of Staff attributed Tinubu’s political ascent to the relationships he forged with his fellow senators in 1992.

The former lawmaker made this disclosure while speaking at a gathering held on his behalf and other former House of Representatives members who are part of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Gbajabiamila, however, expressed gratitude to his former coworkers for planning the celebration in their honour.

He said: “I will tell you one thing today, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, he may not know it, but I have been around him for a long time, one of his greatest strengths and what catapulted him to where he is today were his former colleagues when he was a senator.

“So this is a constituency we must hold dear. We just shouldn’t burn bridges when we leave.”