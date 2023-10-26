Gbajabiamila Reacts To Tinubu’s Victory At Supreme Court

Femi Gbajabiamila, the Chief of Staff to President Bola Tinubu has reacted to his principal victory at the Supreme Court.

New Telegraph had earlier reported that the Supreme Court panel led by Justice John Okoro upheld the victory of President Tinubu’s victory on Thursday, October 26.

Speaking on the development, Gbajabiamila urged the presidential candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, and his Labour Party (LP) counterpart, Peter Obi, to collaborate for the betterment of Nigeria.

The former Speaker of the House of Representatives while addressing journalists within the courtroom in Abuja said the litigation as a mere distraction, assuring that Tinubu will continue to extend hands fellowship to Atiku, Obi and other Nigerians.

READ ALSO:

He said, “The litigation is a distraction. The litigants exercise their rights to go to court. But that has come to an end now. We now have to all come together as one country or one people and move ahead to take this country where it rightfully should be.

“We shouldn’t take things personally. If you listened carefully to the judgment, the judgment was very sound objective and supported by facts, with cases.

“The president is a democrat, he has always extended his hands of fellowship. He’s always done that he will continue to do that, and will continue to do so on his behalf. Governance is about everybody. It’s not about a party. It’s not about an individual. If we do not come together now. then we’ll have ourselves to blame.

“The elections are over. Litigation is over. All litigation has come to an end. Now’s the time for governments; distractions are over. So yes, Mr. President, the APC and all right-thinking members of society must come together no matter what party you belong to, to address the issue of governance.”