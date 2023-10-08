Gbajabiamila: Nigeria hosts int’l gaming conference to boost lottery business

The Federal Government has approved the elevation of the annual gaming conference of the National Lottery Regulatory Commission (NLRC) to international standards.

The NLRC Director-General said the conference will attract more foreign investments and inflow of resources to the country.

Gbajabiamila said the conference is scheduled for October 31 and November 1.

He said the conference will event have some key potentates of gaming industry in Africa and across the globe in attendance.

He said: “The Lottery Commission was deliberately creating chances and openings for the Nigerian gaming industry leaders and potential investors to interact and connect with the best gaming industry giants across the world so as to upgrade their businesses, generate more resources and enhance the winnings for Nigerians.

“With the theme, Innovation and Disruptions: Core Strategies for Success, the 2023 International Gaming Conference would hold at the prestigious Eko Hotel and Suites, Victoria Island Lagos, featuring presentations, exhibitions, panel discussions and Gala Night where awards would be given to outstanding stakeholders and players in different categories.

“Since assumption of office, I have exhibited uncommon interest and commitment towards improving the lottery industry, making it a major source of revenue for the country and an industry to combat youth unemployment in the country.

“With the new international status of the gaming conference, the National Lottery Regulatory Commission, stakeholders, players and prospective investors have a lot to achieve in the professionally and dexterously packaged two-day conference.”