Gbajabiamila Inspires Many Nigerians- Abbas

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Tajudeen Abbas has paid glowing tribute to his predecessor and current Chief of Staff to the President, Femi Gbajabiamila, praising his leadership style as a source of inspiration for many Nigerians.

“Femi’s leadership has not only transformed the House of Representatives and the National Assembly at large but has also inspired countless Nigerians to serve with integrity, courage, and a deep commitment to the common good,” Abbas stated.

The Speaker made these remarks on Sunday at the Capital Club in Lagos during the reading and signing ceremony of the book Behind the Curtain: Femi Gbajabiamila – A Leadership Story.

Reflecting on Gbajabiamila’s tenure as Speaker of the 9th House (2019–2023), Abbas noted that he had the privilege of working alongside him for over 12 years.

Their journey together, he said, was marked by mutual respect, shared challenges, and unwavering dedication to Nigeria, even in the most trying times.

Describing Gbajabiamila’s persona, Abbas said: “At first encounter, Femi may appear intimidating, exuding superior intellect, vast knowledge, and an impressive breadth of experience.

“Yet beneath that formidable exterior lies a compassionate and deeply empathetic leader—one who listens, understands, and offers support with genuine care.”

Gbajabiamila’s legislative career, which began in 2003, remains one of the longest and most distinguished in the National Assembly.

Abbas highlighted his steady rise from Minority Leader to Majority Leader, culminating in his role as Speaker of the 9th Assembly.

“Femi has not only prepared himself for leadership but has also set a standard for us all,” he said, emphasizing that in a legislature where turnover is high and institutional memory is often lost, Gbajabiamila’s enduring career stands as a testament to stability, sound judgment, and resilience.

One of the hallmarks of Gbajabiamila’s leadership, according to Abbas, is his ability to identify and nurture talent.

“He has always championed the best and the brightest, ensuring that only the most qualified individuals are entrusted with key responsibilities that drive national progress,” Abbas noted.

He further commended Gbajabiamila’s contributions to Nigeria’s political landscape, stating that his success in recognizing and supporting capable individuals has strengthened democratic institutions and enriched governance.

