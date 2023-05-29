Gbajabiamila Hails Tinubu On Inauguration As Nigeria’s 16th President

…says Nigeria will witness renewed hope

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rep. Femi Gbajabiamila has congratulated President Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu on his inauguration as the 16th President and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

Gbajabiamila hailed Tinubu for his sagacity, resilience, determination, and commitment to Nigeria’s democracy for over three decades, which were crowned by his election on February 25 as Nigeria’s 16th President.

With Tinubu’s inauguration, Gbajabiamila said, Nigeria has taken off on a good footing after the administration of outgoing president, Muhammadu Buhari.

He said the country would truly witness renewed hope as captured in the president’s campaign slogan and his inaugural speech where he promised Nigerians that he would govern and not rule them.

Gbajabiamila was elated that President Tinubu promised to hit the ground running in the areas of the economy, security, agriculture, and unemployment, among others.

In a statement he personally signed, Speaker Gbajabiamila noted with delight how Tinubu has resolved to unite Nigeria, coming out of a highly contested election, where he emerged victorious.

The Speaker said President Tinubu and Vice President Kashim Shettima are well prepared for the task ahead, hence, he expressed confidence that the president would not disappoint Nigeria and Nigerians.

“It gives me great pleasure to join millions of Nigerians at home and the world over on this great day where a great Nigerian, a dogged fighter, a democrat, a unifier and a nationalist, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, is inaugurated as the 16th President and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

“It has been a long walk. But with determination, resilience, tenacity, and doggedness, the Almighty God has made it possible. Nigerians have spoken on February 25, and today, we are witnessing the inauguration of one of our finest and most strategic politicians in history as Nigeria’s president.

“I have no doubt in my mind whatsoever that President Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu will take Nigeria to the next level of good governance.

“I call on Nigerians both at home and abroad to join hands and support the Tinubu administration for a better Nigeria that works for all of us. Nigeria is the only country we can call our own. We must work together and give the new government the desired support to succeed.

“Again, Tinubu has a capable and competent hand in Vice President Kashim Shettima. I believe that with VP Shettima beside him, President Tinubu has a worthy partner and would find it easy to govern the country,” Gbajabiamila said.

Gbajabiamila wished President Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu success in his 4-year tenure.