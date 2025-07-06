Gbajabiamila: Fashionable, Stylish Cos

Nigeria’s President’s Chief of Staff, Femi Gbajabiamila, was in our style radar after he was celebrated on his birthday in June.

There is a certain look, certain vibe that is unique with men in politics, but Gbajabiamila took his own way of being stylish a step further.

Whether he is wearing suits, smart casuals or agbada, the president’s Chief of Staff always looks like he can walk out of a boardroom and walk straight in a grand party.

He is among those billionaire politicians that take fashion seriously. Looking good is effortless like it’s an item on his daily agenda.

He is also blessed with a good physic that makes all things fashion fit. Watching Gbajabiamila go about his regular tasks as Chief of Staff with so much energy, one would never think he is already in his early 60s.

His recent 63rd birthday in June was a reminder that the Former speaker with the young guy vibes is in his diamond age.