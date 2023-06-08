Gbajabiamila Exits Parliament 20 Years After

By June 14, the outgoing speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila, will resume duties in his new position as the Chief of Staff to President Ahmed Bola Tinubu. Gbajabiamila who was elected as a member of the House of Representatives for the sixth time on February 25, has put in 20 years in the Green Chamber, making him one of the longest-serving lawmakers since 1999.

Apart from the President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan and Hon. Nicholas Mutu, representing Bomadi/Patani federal constituency of Delta State, who have served since 1999, Gbaja- biamila is among the few legislators, who have spent two decades in the parliament. Former Senate president, David Mark, his erstwhile deputy, Ike Ekweremadu, and chairman of the Senate Committee on Army, Senator Ali Ndume, are the few legislators, who have achieved this milestone.

After a chequered history in the parliament, Gbajabiamila is now transiting to the executive and at a very higher level as the number one manager of the president. Though ending on a glorious note, the speaker had gone through turbulent periods in the course of his sojourn in the parliament. Gbajabiamila, who will be 61 years on June 25, studied Law and practiced both in Nigeria and the United States before venturing into politics upon his return to Nigeria in 2001.

A gregarious character, he was said to have been actively involved in politics, even in the United States, where he actively participated in the election of Bill Campbell, who later went on to become Mayor of the city of Atlanta. Hence, on his return to the country, he pitched camp with the then Alliance for Democracy (AD). Since he was already at home with his constituents, despite the stiff competition he faced from his opponent, Gbajabiamila was able to emerge as the representative of the people of Surulere federal constituency 1 in the 2003 elections.

Gbaja, as he is fondly called would go ahead to be reelected five times. He, therefore, became the first speaker to have spent 20 years in the House. He was also the first speaker to serve as minority and majority leader in the House. He had also served as the Action Congress (AC) leader and minority whip.

A vibrant and vocal lawmaker, he led the “2007 Movement” in the 6th Assembly to stop the alleged third term agenda of then President Olusegun Obasanjo. In the 6th Assembly, he emerged as the highest sponsor of bills. In the 7th Assembly, as minority leader, he was instrumental in mobilising support for Hon. Aminu Waziri Tambuwal in 2011 to upstage the then ruling party, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in its quest to impose an anointed candidate, Hon. Mulikat Adeola Akande as speaker.

Gbajabiamila initiated the House Project Group, which worked for the emergence of Tambuwal as speaker after the South-West had endorsed the former member, Hon. Mulikat Adeola from Oyo state, and also impressed upon the leadership of the defunct Action Congress of Nigeria (ACN), and particularly Tinubu, to reverse the endorsement in favour of a northerner and a member of the People Democratic Party (PDP).

Again, during the 6th Assembly, precisely in 2010, he braved the odds to sponsor a motion to invoke the doctrine of necessity, during the illness and absence of then-President Umar Yar’adua. It was this motion moved in the House and the Senate that led to the swearing-in of Dr. Goodluck Jonathan as acting president in February 2010.

Gbajabiamila, however, sparked controversy in 2011, when he turned down his nomination for the national award of Officer of the Federal Republic (OFR) by President Jonathan. In a letter to the then president dated November 1, 2011, the outgoing speaker said he rejected the honour because he was nominated along with “so many rotten eggs” and that he thought he had not merited the national honours in its true spirit.

He added that it would be hypocritical for him to accept the award at a time he was sponsoring an amendment bill to the National Honours Act in the House, which seeks among other things, to reform the process by which national honours are awarded because the process has been abused, while the award no longer serve the purpose the 1964 law intended. “I implore you to have a second look at the issue of fuel subsidy and appointment of INEC commissioners and those known to be members of one party or the other who have made the commissioner’s list,” he had advised then President Jonathan.

Gbajabiamila thus became the third and youngest Nigerian to reject National Honours after Late Chinua Achebe and Prof. Grace Alele- Williams. In 2014, as the leader of the opposition in the House, he led his colleagues into the merger that gave birth to the All Progressives Congress (APC). During his time as leader of the APC caucus in the House, the party increased its membership and became the majority in the House of Representatives with Speaker Tambuwal defecting from the ruling PDP to APC.

Again, history will not forget in a hurry how Gbajabiamila with his colleagues’ scaled through the fence of the National Assembly to save Tambuwal from impeachment in November 2014. After Tambuwal defected to the APC on October 28, 2014, he adjourned the House to December but a letter from President Jonathan requesting that the House approved the extension of the state of emergency in Adamawa, Borno, and Yobe states made the House reconvene.

However, security operatives took over the House and stopped Tambuwal from accessing the chambers in an apparent move to get him impeached and replaced with his deputy, Emeka Ihedioha. Gbaja- biamila, however, did the unthinkable as he led other lawmakers loyal to Tambuwal to climb the fence and force their way into the chambers, smuggling in Tambuwal in the process and stopping the plan. Despite his brilliant showing in the parliament, Gbajabiamila faced the battle of his life in his 20 years as a lawmaker.

In 2015, he was anointed by the APC as the preferred candidate for speaker but some of his allies including Tambuwal whom he helped in 2011 worked against him. Gbajabiamila eventually lost the election to Hon. Yakubu Dogara by eight votes. Consequently, his nomination as the majority leader by the leadership of the APC was again rejected by Speaker Dogara. It took a lot of lobbying and consultations before he was eventually accepted by Dogara as the leader of the House.

When in 2019, he was again endorsed by the party for the same position, allegations border- ing on fraud were brought against him. Several suits were instituted aimed at stopping him from contesting for the speakership. He was able to surmount the challenge. In 2019, Gbajabiamila and the APC, having learnt their lessons, came back better prepared. Even for the second time, Hon. Mohammed Bago now governor of Niger State was propped up by some forces within the party to challenge him again.

But this time, a more experienced Gbajabiamila, campaigning on the crest of ‘Nation Building: A Joint Task’ was able to cross the Rubicon. At the election, he trounced Bago by 283 to 76 votes. As the speaker in the last four years, Gbajabiamila had done his best with many innovations. He initiated the Legislative Agenda, an all-encompassing document that outlined clearly the ambitions of the 9th House of Representatives. Of course, one of the achievements of the House under his speakership is the return of the budget cycle to January to December.

This was achieved with the 2020 Appropriation Act, which was passed and signed into law by President Muhammadu Buhari on the 17th of December, 2019. Also, historic bills have been passed by the 9th House including the Petroleum Industry Bill (PIB) now, Petroleum Industry Act (PIA), On his own, even as a speaker, he continued sponsoring bills.

Some of the bills are the Students’ Loan (Access to Higher Education), Bill, 2019; Physically-Challenged (Empowerment) Bill, 2019; Criminalisation of Estimated Billing System Bill, 2019; Emergency Economic Stimulus Bill, 2020, and the Control of Infectious Diseases Bill, 2020, amongst others. During the COVID-19 crisis, he caused his colleagues to donate two months’ salaries in the fight against the scourge.

He also served as the Chairman of the Conference of African Speakers of Parliament (COSAP), and recently handed over to the speaker of the Ghanaian parliament. As Gbajabiamila exits the parliament to serve in the executive as Chief of Staff to the President, Nigerians across board, who hailed the appointment expressed the belief that he will bring his wealth of experience in the legislature to bear on the job. No doubt, he is indeed, a legislator, who came, saw, fought and conquered and exited on a high note.