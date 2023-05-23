Gbajabiamila Congratulates Dangote On New Refinery

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rep. Femi Gbajabiamila has expressed his excitement and congratulations to Africa’s foremost businessman, Aliko Dangote, over the commissioning of his 650,000 barrels per day (BPD) Dangote Oil Refinery.

The multi-billion dollar facility was commissioned by President Muhammadu Buhari in Lagos on Monday.

While describing the feat by Dangote as a game changer, Gbajabiamila said the coming to fruition of the refinery has the potential of repositioning Nigeria as the true economic giant of Africa and a key player in the global energy sector.

According to him, Dangote’s determination and unrivalled patriotism which has always dictated the direction of his investments into what benefits Nigerians as evidenced in his contributions to almost every sector of the Nigerian economy.

Saying that Dangote’s patriotic pan-Nigerian posture is worthy of emulation by other Nigerian investors, Gbajabiamila noted that the government and Nigerians can not wait to start reaping the gains of the record-breaking investment being the world’s largest single private refinery.

The Speaker wished Dangote well in his endeavour towards making Nigeria a virile economic giant in Africa.