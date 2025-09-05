Gbajabiamila Commissions Tinubu Multipurpose Hall In Surulere

The Chief of Staff to the President, Femi Gbajabiamila, has commissioned the newly built 1,000-seater Bola Ahmed Tinubu Multipurpose Hall at Abati Military Barracks, Ojuelegba, Surulere, Lagos.

The project, facilitated by Gbajabiamila, is designed to serve as a hub for both military and civilian activities, fostering community development and welfare.

According to the Chief of Staff, the ultra-modern hall will provide a functional venue for community events, capacity-building trainings, and recreational activities for military personnel, their families, and residents of Surulere.

READ ALSO:

He noted that the facility reflects the commitment of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration to improving welfare and strengthening the bond between security personnel and their host communities.

The hall, which features modern amenities, is expected to boost social cohesion, economic activities, and cultural exchange within Surulere and beyond.

Residents and military families expressed appreciation to Gbajabiamila for the project, describing it as a landmark initiative that will significantly enhance the quality of life in the community.