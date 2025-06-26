Gbajabiamila Celebrates Birthday With Patients, Settles N50m Medical Bills In Lagos

The Chief of Staff to the President, Femi Gbajabiamila, has called on political leaders and people with means in the society to always do their best to respond to the needs of the ordinary people around them.

Gbajabiamila made the call when he presented cheques to selected patients for payment of their medical bills at some hospitals in Lagos.

The payment of the medical bills by the Chief of Staff was to commemorate his 63rd birth anniversary.

Some of the beneficiaries were selected from the Lagos University Teaching Hospital (LUTH), Idi-Araba; Femi Gbajabiamila General Hospital, Surulere; Randle General Hospital Surulere; Gbaja Maternal and Child Care Hospital Surulere and the Lagos State University Teaching Hospital Ikeja.

Presenting a cheque to a patient, the Chief of Staff, represented by Hon Fuad Laguda (Surulere 1 Federal Constituency), said leadership is all about service, impact and compassion for the people.

Laguda said: What the Chief of Staff is doing today is extending his love to the people and beyond, especially those in need.

“Today is his 63rd birth day is his birthday and he has decided to celebrate with patients with various health challenges across different hospitals in Surulere and beyond.

“We have been to LUTH, Randle General Hospital, Femi Gbajabiamila General Hospital and others and bills of some patients with serious needs were settled.