Gbajabiamila Celebrates 2025 Surulere Baby Of The Year

The Chief of Staff to the President, Femi Gbajabiamila, yesterday, unveiled and celebrated the 2025 Surulere Baby of the Year.

Gbajabiamila, who served as the Speaker of the 9th House of Representatives (2019-2023), has been celebrating the Surulere Baby of the Year since his days in the House of Representatives.

He was in a joyous mood when he visited the Gbaja Maternal and Child Care Centre, Surulere, where the Baby of the Year, named Ikeatu Okika Chiamaka, was born at about 12.am.

Delivered through a caesarean section, the female baby weighed 3kg at birth. Also, there was a second baby delivered at about 1:15. am and named Uzochukwu Chiwendu, weighing 3kg.

Gbajabiamila, who gave out cash gifts, foodstuffs, and other items to cater for the Baby of the Year and the second baby, also went around the maternal section of the hospital to greet and extend hands of fellowship to other women who were delivered of babies at different times.

Chief of Staff to the President/Commander-in-Chief, Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila (left), with the Baby of the Year during his visit to Gbaja Maternal and Child Care Centre, Surulere, Lagos…yesterday

Gbajabiamila was taken around the facilities, which houses about 70 children, by the founder of the home, Mrs. Adelaja Adedoyin.

He assured of his continuous support for the motherless babies’ home, even as he thanked the founder for her unwavering commitment toward providing shelter for the babies, as well as children with special needs.

