Gbajabiamila Calls For Investment In Education For Sustainable Devt

The Chief of Staff (CoS) to the President, Mr Femi Gbajabiamila, has called on stakeholders and people of means to support government’s efforts in improving the education sector.

Gbajabiamila made this call on Wednesday, during the distribution of educational materials to students of 23 secondary schools in Surulere and beyond.

New Telegraph reports that some of the benefitting schools are Ajigbeda Secondary School ,Iyun; Stadium High School,Iyun; Surulere Girls High School,Empire;Akintan Secondary School,Gbaja Girls Secondary School and New Era Girls Secondary School.

Text books, mathematical sets, schools bags, exercise books are some of the thousands of materials distributed to the students.

Represented by Mr Fouad Laguda, lawmaker representing Surulere Federal Constituency 1 in the House of Representatives, Gbajabiamila, said education is the bedrock of sustainable development.

“Education is the foundation of sustainable development.It is the difference between development and lack of it.

“It is for this reason that it is important for stakeholders and people of means to assist the government in repositioning the education sector as the government cannot do it alone.

“What we are doing today is contribute our own quota to support students and schools in Surulere to improve learning outcomes.

“This is a regular intervention and I believe it will help relieve parents of the burden of providing these materials as well as support students in their journey to academic excellence,” he said.

The Chief of Staff said the distribution of the materials was one of the interventions he had made in schools in Surulere,during his time as Speaker of the House of Representatives and now as Chief of Staff.

On the number of students impacted by the intervention, the Chief of Staff said no fewer than 8,000 students were impacted by the programme.

He added he had always believed that nothing was never too much to give to education as he is where he is today because of education.

The Chief of Staff urged the students to justify the gesture by doing well in school and public examinations.

“This intervention is to support and motivate you and I do hope that you will all do well in your examinations to encourage us to do more,” he said.

Speaking during presentation in one of the schools,Mr Muiz -Dosunmu, Vice-Chairman of Surulere Local Government, commended Gbajabiamila for the intervention and all the other things he had done in Surulere.

He said the Chief of Staff had redefined leadership,service and philanthropy with the so many lives he had touched positively.

Dosunmu congratulated the students for the materials given to them and urged them to put the materials to good use.

“I congratulate you all and wish you all the best.These materials are given to motivate you and make you strive for excellence.

“I urge you to take your studies seriously and strive for excellence,”he said.

Christana Badejo, Principal ,Stadium Secondary School,thanked Gbajabiamila for the gesture,saying it would impact the beneficiaries.

“The Chief of Staff has made a great investment with this gesture;He has laid the foundation for a better Nigeria.

“On behalf of the school and the students,I thank the Chief of Staff and I pray that ,as he touches, God will continue to bless.

“Gbajabiamila is a blessing to Surulere and humanity.We love you and God will continue to bless you,” she said.

Speaking of behalf of beneficiaries at Ajigbeda Secondary School, a school prefect, Aisha Jimoh, also thanked Gbajabiamila for the gesture ,saying it would help them in their studies.

“We count ourselves very lucky in Surulere be cause the Chief of Staff has done so much for us.Students in other areas are not as lucky.

“We promise to use the materials judiciously for better performance in our studies.We are very grateful sir.”She said.

Mr Desmond Elliot, lawmaker representing Surulere 1 in the Lagos Assembly,represented the Chief of Staff in some schools.