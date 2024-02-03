Gbajabiamila Assures Nigerians Of Reaping Benefits Of Subsidy Removal

Rt. Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila, the Chief of Staff to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has assured Nigerians that they will soon reap the benefits of the elimination of Petroleum Motor Spirit (PMS) otherwise known as petrol or fuel.

He made the remark while speaking during the House of Representatives rerun election in Surulere Federal Constituency 1 on Saturday at Elizabeth Fowler Memorial School, Poling Unit 014, Ward 08, Surulere, Lagos State, Gbajabiamila provided the guarantee.

In response to the economic circumstances that Nigerians are currently facing, the Gbajabiamila said that the President and his government are still concerned about the welfare of the populace.

He pointed out that it was a global problem that needed to be treated quite carefully, asserting that some essentials were lacking in the first place, which is why we are currently confronting these difficulties.

READ ALSO:

He said, “It is those economic fundamentals that this administration is trying to put in place, including fuel subsidy removal which was a national concession that it must be removed.

“I assure you that the benefits of subsidy removal will be reaped soon. It’s not immediate but the President knows what he is doing, and at the end of the day, everything will work out fine.”

Regarding insecurity, the chief of staff asked Nigerians to back the President and his government instead of criticising and assigning blame.

Although Gbajabiamila acknowledged that everyone is still concerned about security, she gave the assurance that the president is at the forefront of all security-related matters.