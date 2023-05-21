Gbajabiamila, Abass, Members -Elect To Visit Apc Secretariat

Barring any last minute change of decision, the Speaker of House of Representatives, Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila, the 10th Speaker nominee, Hon. Tajudeen Abass and the House Members-elect supporting the Speaker nominee would on Tuesday storm the national Secretariat of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in Abuja to seek more support.

A member-elect, who is supporting Hon. Abass for Speaker of the 10th House of Representatives, revealed this to Sunday Telegraph. According to him, the campaign office of Abass was already compiling names of Members-elect on a state-by-state basis, who are in support of Hon. Abass candidature. Since the APC National leadership announced Tajudeen Abass as the candidate of the party for the speakership of the 10th Assembly, the other candidates for the position have formed a strong alliance and opposition.

The candidates included Hon. Muktar Betara (Bor- no); Hon. Idris Wase (Plateau); Hon. Yusuf Gagdi (Plateau) and some others, who later withdrew their candidature. The lawmakers had accused the Speaker, Gbaja- biamila of single handedly choosing Abass as Speaker for the 10th House Representatives. The Speaker recently responded to the allegations, stating that he chose Abass on capacity and competence.

The Member-elect speaking, said: “The need to collate the signatures of the lawmakers-elect was to know those who are supporting the Speaker nominee and those who are not supporting him. “It is also to show the leadership of the party the number of lawmakers-elect behind the candidature of Abass. “We are going to mobilize everybody across party, with Speaker, Gbajabiamila to the APC National Secretariat.

“We know that there are lawmakers, who are sign- ing here and other places but on Tuesday, we will know those who are with us. “We expect every lawmaker-elect, who signed the form and who says he or she is with us to follow us to the APC National Secretariat on Tuesday. “We are ready to abide with the rules of the game and the party position that has been made known already.” It would be recalled that other candidates for the Speaker of the 10th Assembly had visited the leadership of the party, where they had expressed their concerns over the consensus and asked the party to revisit their decisions.