Gbadegesin Heads To Court, Says I’m The Rightful Alaafin

One of those varying for the stool of the Alaafin of Oyo, Prince Lukman Gbadegesin on Thursday headed to court to challenge the appointment and presentation of the staff office to Prince Akeem Owoade as the new Alaafin by Governor Seyi Makinde.

Gbadegesin, who the majority of Oyo’s Kingmakers designated as the next Alaafin, is appealing that the court set aside the appointment, approval of appointment and presentation of staff of office to a new Alaafin carried out by the Governor.

In a pre-action notice, signed by his legal representative, Adekunle Sobaloju SAN, a copy of which was addressed to the Governor, he insisted that the Governor’s actions run foul of the Oyo State Chiefs’ Law 2000.

“By announcing a different candidate, the Governor has usurped the powers of the Oyomesi, violating the Alaafin Chieftaincy Declaration of 1961, which makes the Oyomesi the sole authority for the selection of the Alaafin.

“The Governor’s alleged reliance on Ifa consultation contradicts the judgment of the Oyo State High Court of 19th December 2022, which declared Ifa consultation In the selection process unlawful, as It Is not provided for in the Alaafin Chieftaincy Declaration of 1961, and the allegations of bribery by two Oyomesi members, raised over a year after the selection, lack credibility and were not formally communicated to the Governor or investigated,” the letter read.

His lawyer noted that he is seeking “an order setting aside the purported appointment, approval of appointment and presentation of staff of office to Prince Abimbola Akeem Owoade as Alaafin of Oyo as it was done in violation of the provisions of the Chief’s Law of Oyo State, 2000, the Registered Alaafin Chieftaincy Declaration of 1961, unlawful, unconstitutional, invalid, null and void” and a declaration that he “was validly selected and or appointed by the Kingmakers of Alaafin of Oyo as the candidate to fill the vacant stool of the Alaafin of Oyo in accordance with Chiefs Law of Oyo State, 2000 and the Registered Alaafin Chieftaincy Declaration of 1961 and therefore his appointment is valid, lawful and proper.”

