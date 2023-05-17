New Telegraph

May 17, 2023
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Facebook Twitter
  1. Home
  2. Entertainment
  3. Gbadegeshin Reveals Actual…

Gbadegeshin Reveals Actual Cause Of Murphy’s Death, Debunks Online Reports (VIDEO)

Following the death of Nollywood star, Murphy Afolabi, who died on Sunday, May 14, news surrounding his death has widely speculated on social media that the Yoruba actor slumped and hit his head in his bathroom.

However, Nollywood Yoruba actor Ifeoluwa Gbadegeshin, a close friend of the deceased, has revealed that the late movie star Murphy Afolabi did not hit his head in his bathroom as many people believed, but rather recovering from an illness.

Gbadegeshin, fondly called Mr Fresh disclosed this on Tuesday at the deceased funeral, adding that Murphy was recovering from an illness, and also he mentioned that a nurse had checked him moments before his death.

According to him, the late actor vomited and slumped as he headed for his bath, and by the time the people around could carry and tried to help him, it was too late.

He also added that Murphy was preparing for production and had just gotten off the phone with the person he instructed to call the movie’s cast before he died.

Post Views: 51
Tags:

Read Previous

Linking My Convoy To Ebonyi Airport Road Auto Crash, Satanic Conjecture – Umahi
Read Next

JUST-IN: FG Begins Payment Of Medical Lecturers’ Salary Arrears – ASSU

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Most Popular

Arts

Ikpayongo Market: Understanding Tiv Culture

May 11, 2023
News

New research says trophy hunting endangers South Africa’s tourism industry

August 15, 2022
Politics

PDP, LP Tackles Each Other As Ex-Military Head Of State Visits Abia For Prayer

April 20, 2023
Body & Soul

Why my new Gospel Song, ‘Mu Na Chi M’ is special –Tessy Aniesi

October 2, 2022
News

Massive Winnings on iLOT BET during the 2023 Presidential Election

February 20, 2023