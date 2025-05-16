Gazi Akimoni’s Debut Single Is Coming – Casted Busted Music Gears Up For First Official Release

Share

Casted Busted Music Records is thrilled to announce the upcoming release of its first official single, which is coming from none other than the label’s first signed artist: Gazi Akimoni.

After weeks of studio sessions, strategic planning, and undeniable anticipation, the Afrobeat newcomer is ready to make his mark, and this debut single is the spark that’s about to light the fire.

What to Expect from the Track

Gazi’s debut isn’t just a song, it’s a sound you won’t forget. Fusing rich Afrobeat percussion with a modern twist, the track reflects his signature style: raw, energetic, emotional, and effortlessly cool. Whether it’s a story of love, hustle, or cultural pride, Gazi brings every lyric to life with style and soul.

And while the official release date and title are still under wraps, insiders at Casted Busted Music promise that this track will be “a certified banger” that introduces Gazi to the world in unforgettable fashion.

The Label’s First Step into the Spotlight

This release is a proud moment for Eric Odibo, founder of CBM Records. “This is more than just dropping a song. This is the beginning of our legacy. Gazi represents the kind of artistry we’re here to champion: authentic, fearless, and fresh.”

The single will be available across all major streaming platforms, with visuals and promo content rolling out in the days ahead. Fans can expect a full rollout, including a music video teaser, behind-the-scenes content, and artist commentary.

Stay Connected

This is just the beginning for Casted Busted Music Records and Gazi Akimoni, and you’ll want to be front row for every moment. Follow the journey on all social media platforms, and get ready to press play on a new era of Afrobeat.

The future is now. The sound is Casted Busted. And Gazi Akimoni is ready to be heard.

