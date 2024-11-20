New Telegraph

November 20, 2024
Gazellenews To Honour GAC Chairman At Public Lecture

TheGazelleNews, a leading online newspaper, is set to honour elder statesman and one of Nigeria’s most respected politicians, Prince Tajudeen Oluyole Olusi, Chairman of the Lagos State Governance Advisory Council (GAC), with the prestigious Lifetime Achievement Award at its Annual Public Lecture and Award Night.

The event is scheduled for December 5 in Lagos. This year’s lecture with the theme; “Poverty Alleviation: Fantasies, Expectations, and Realities of People’s Empowerment,” aims to foster insightful discussion on critical socioeconomic issues facing the country.

In recognition of his lifetime of exemplary service, leadership, and dedication to Lagos State and Nigeria, Prince Olusi will be celebrated as one of the nation’s most revered statesmen.

A royal prince from the Akinsemoyin and Ado Royal Families of Lagos, Prince Olusi has been a steadfast figure in Nigeria’s political landscape for decades.

His public service journey began as a councillor at the Lagos City Council, and he later represented Lagos Island in the House of Representatives during Nigeria’s Second Republic.

